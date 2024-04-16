Heatwave updates: IMD issues warning for Mumbai, Bengal, Goa; respite for Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for multiple states across India including Maharashtra, North Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal, in its latest weather forecast. The IMD also issued a separate warning for Maharashtra cities such as Thane, Mumbai and Raigad for an impending heatwave this week. A heatwave warning has been issued by IMD in multiple states.(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

In Maharashtra, the minimum temperature in Mumbai and Thane is expected to be 36 to 38 degrees Celsius while in North Goa, heatwave conditions are expected to prevail on April 15 and 16. Odisha is also expected to experience heatwave conditions from April 15 to 19 this month.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are also bracing for high temperatures, according to the IMD forecast. It is expected that heatwave conditions in both states will prevail from April 16 to 18, leading to rising concerns for the citizens.

A heatwave alert has also been issued in West Bengal, which is expected to witness soaring temperatures from April 17 to 19. A yellow alert was issued in multiple districts in Kerala, including Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala districts like Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kasargod are also expected to witness high temperatures this week.

Delhi-NCR weather forecast

According to the weather agency's latest predictions, Delhi and other NCR cities are expected to witness a respite from the smouldering heat this week, with pleasant weather expected in most areas.

For April 16, the IMD has predicted cloudy skies and accompanied by strong surface winds expected to reach speeds of 20 to 25 kmph during the day in the national capital. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 35 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It is likely that light rains and thunderstorms also lash parts of Delhi and NCR regions like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad in the next two days, bringing down the minimum temperature in the city.

Meanwhile, the IMD also issued a nowcast warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds in Thane for the next 3 to 4 hours between Monday and Tuesday, giving temporary respite from the heatwave conditions in the district.