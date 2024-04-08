Rain brings respite to Odisha; IMD's heatwave alert for these states | Weather updates

After prolonged heatwave conditions, parts of Odisha experienced relief on Sunday with a spell of rainfall. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Monday that there will likely be heatwave conditions in isolated areas of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, slightly above the seasonal average. (HT file image)

According to the IMD, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, slightly above the seasonal average. The IMD's weekly forecast predicts that Delhi will witness significantly warmer days and nights by the end of the week. Maximum temperatures are expected to exceed 40°C around April 15 as the temporary relief from a western disturbance diminishes, ushering in a harsher summer.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Latest heatwave updates

- Odisha experienced light to moderate rainfall on Sunday between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, relieving the prevailing heatwave conditions. The IMD predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph on Tuesday, prompting a Yellow warning for several districts in Odisha.

- On Sunday, maximum temperatures in Rayalaseema ranged from 42-44°C and were above normal by 2-5°C in many areas. Some regions, including Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Odisha, saw maximum temperatures exceeding the 98th percentile. (The 98th percentile represents a value higher than 98 per cent of the data points in a given set.)

- In the coming days, isolated pockets in north Interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema will likely experience temperatures exceeding the 98th percentile.

- Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka on Monday, and warm night conditions are likely in isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka.

- From Monday to Friday, hot and humid weather is forecast for Kerala and Mahe, coastal areas of Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Rayalaseema.

These parts of India to witness rain

- From Monday till Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh will witness widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, according to IMD. Isolated heavy rainfall is also anticipated on Monday.

- A trough/wind discontinuity spanning from interior Odisha to north Tamil Nadu through Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and interior Karnataka is likely to bring scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) to various regions.

- Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal anticipate isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds during different periods from Monday till Friday.

- Hailstorm activity is expected at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday and over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Marathwada on Monday.

- Northwest India is likely to experience two Western Disturbances, the first from Wednesday and the second from Saturday, causing scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and isolated rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand from Monday till Saturday.

- Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh anticipate isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning from Wednesday till April 13 with Punjab and Haryana expecting similar conditions on April 13.