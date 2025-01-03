Menu Explore
‘Important day for Delhi': What are the projects PM Narendra Modi will launch today

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 03, 2025 10:33 AM IST

The projects to be inaugurated include 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters, World Trade Centre, and a CBSE office complex at Dwarka.

Ahead of inaugurating several development projects in Delhi on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it would be an “important day for Delhi's development".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Click here for live updates

“Today is an important day for Delhi's development. At a programme in Ashok Vihar, will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi,” PM Narendra Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The projects to be inaugurated by the prime minister include 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ (Jhuggi Jhopri) clusters in Ashok Vihar, World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar, General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, and the Integrated Office Complex of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at Dwarka.

Also Read: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Narendra Modi's events today | Check restrictions

Finally, prime minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of three projects, worth 600 crore, for the Delhi University. These include the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar, Western Campus at Dwarka, and the Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, with state-of-the-art facilities.

Veer Savarkar College, named after the right-wing ideologue, has triggered a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress. The Congress has accused the BJP of “glorifying those who submitted mercy petitions to the British."

Also Read: Cong, BJP spar over naming of Delhi college after VD Savarkar

Hitting back, the BJP, whose ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is a right-wing organisation, has alleged the grand old party now identifies itself only by “insulting great people."

Also, the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) is currently headed by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a Congress-affiliated student outfit.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
