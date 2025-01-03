‘Important day for Delhi': What are the projects PM Narendra Modi will launch today

Ahead of inaugurating several development projects in Delhi on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it would be an “important day for Delhi's development". Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

“Today is an important day for Delhi's development. At a programme in Ashok Vihar, will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi,” PM Narendra Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The projects to be inaugurated by the prime minister include 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ (Jhuggi Jhopri) clusters in Ashok Vihar, World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar, General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, and the Integrated Office Complex of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at Dwarka.

Finally, prime minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of three projects, worth ₹600 crore, for the Delhi University. These include the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar, Western Campus at Dwarka, and the Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, with state-of-the-art facilities.

Veer Savarkar College, named after the right-wing ideologue, has triggered a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress. The Congress has accused the BJP of “glorifying those who submitted mercy petitions to the British."

Hitting back, the BJP, whose ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is a right-wing organisation, has alleged the grand old party now identifies itself only by “insulting great people."

Also, the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) is currently headed by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a Congress-affiliated student outfit.