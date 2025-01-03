Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Narendra Modi's events today | Check restrictions

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the national capital. As part of the advisory, the Delhi Police highlighted traffic restrictions in place due to a VVIP visit in northwest Delhi. (File) (HT Photo)

PM Narendra Modi will visit newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, around 12:10pm. Modi will also inaugurate two urban redevelopments projects- the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The PM will inaugurate the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

Additionally, PM Modi is scheduled to address a public rally at Ramleela Ground in northwest Delhi, marking the start of his campaign for the upcoming assembly election. The Election Commission is yet to announce the election dates. Modi's second rally is scheduled to take place on January 5 at Japanese Park in Rohini.

As part of the advisory, the Delhi Police highlighted traffic restrictions in place due to a VVIP visit in northwest Delhi. It mentioned:

Traffic is expected to be heavy on specific roads.

Restrictions, including closures or regulated movement, will be enforced on designated routes to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid public inconvenience.

Traffic restrictions on these routes

Mall Road (Ring Road): Hakikat Nagar Red Light to Azadpur Chowk (both sides). GTK Road: Azadpur Chowk to Gurudwara Nanak Pio. Bhamashah Marg: Model Town-1 to Nanak Pio. Lala Achhintam Marg & Brahma Kumari Marg: Gujranwala & Derawal areas. Nahar Singh Marg: Prembari Chowk to Inderlok Metro Station (both sides). Gulab Singh Marg: Satyawati College to Prerna Chowk. Swami Narayan Marg: Delhi Jal board Red Light to Laxmi Bai College. Mahatma Gandhi Marg: Britannia Chowk to Azadpur.

Date and time of restrictions

The Delhi Traffic Police advisory specified that traffic restrictions will be in effect from 9am to 4pm on January 3.

Residents travelling to areas such as Azadpur, Model Town, Kingsway Camp, Gujranwala Town, Derawal Nagar, Swabhiman Apartment, and Ramleela Ground in Ashok Vihar are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time for their commute.

The advisory further requested motorists and the general public to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and adhere to the instructions of traffic personnel stationed at key intersections. Commuters are encouraged to stay updated on traffic conditions through the Delhi Traffic Police's official channels.