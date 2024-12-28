New Year 2025: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, warns against drunk driving

The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a comprehensive traffic advisory about the arrangements and restrictions that will be in place on the eve of New Year across the national capital. The DCP said strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, overspeeding, stunt biking.(HT)

A senior officer said traffic personnel will be deployed in adequate strength in various areas of the city. The main focus will be on the markets, near malls, and the areas where people come for the celebrations like Connaught Place, Hauz Khas etc.

Delhi Police's New Year's advisory: Key points

According to the advisory, there will be enhanced police deployment across the city and traffic personnel will be stationed particularly near markets, malls, and major celebration areas.

Restrictions will be in place starting from 8 pm on December 31 and continue until the end of New Year celebrations.

Restrictions will apply to all private and public transport vehicles in and around Connaught Place.

Traffic diversions will be in place and vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond key locations like Mandi House, Bengali Market, Ranjit Singh Flyover, and others.

No vehicles will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circles of Connaught Place, except those with valid passes.

Parking guidelines for Delhiites on New Year's eve

Parking will be available at designated locations such as Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, and several others.

Limited parking spaces will be available near Connaught Place on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Unauthorised vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed and penalised.

Strict action will be taken against violations such as drunken driving, over-speeding, stunt biking, and reckless driving.

Strict action against drunk driving in Delhi

The DCP said strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, overspeeding, stunt biking, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving, etc.

"Police will conduct strict checks for violations, including drunken driving, overspeeding, stunt biking, reckless driving, and zig-zag or dangerous driving. Violators will face legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act," the advisory said.

Traffic diversions around India Gate area, Rajpath, Mathura road

The advisory further stated in the event of heavy pedestrian movement at India Gate, vehicles may be diverted away from key areas like C-Hexagon, Rajpath, Rafi Marg, and Mathura Road.

Due to limited parking, visitors are advised to use public transport to visit India Gate.

The advisory also suggested commuters avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan due to expected congestion from the Delhi Zoo.