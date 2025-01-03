Narendra Modi News Live Updates: PM to lay foundation stone of DU's Veer Savarkar College
Narendra Modi News Live Updates: Prime minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Delhi University's Veer Savarkar College and inaugurate various development projects in Delhi on Friday afternoon. PM Modi will first visit the newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartment in Ashok Vihar at around 12:10 pm. Then, at around 12:45 pm, he will will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the development projects....Read More
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the following projects:
- 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar
- World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar
- CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka
Finally, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of three new projects at Delhi University worth over ₹600 crore. These include the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi, Western Campus at Dwarka, and Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh with state-of-the-art facilities for education.
Narendra Modi News Live: GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar
Narendra Modi News Live: The project includes 28 towers that house over 2,500 residential units, offering modern amenities and efficient use of space. The project's design incorporates rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors encouraging eco-conscious living.
Narendra Modi News LIVE: “An important day for Delhi's development,” says PM Modi
Narendra Modi News LIVE: “Today is an important day for Delhi's development. At a programme in Ashok Vihar, will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi,” PM Modi posts on X.
Narendra Modi News LIVE: World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar
Narendra Modi News LIVE: The World Trade Centre has replaced over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities.
The project incorporates green building practices, with provisions such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems.
Narendra Modi News LIVE: BJP-Cong in war of words over Veer Savarkar College
Narendra Modi News LIVE: A war of words has erupted between the BJP and Congress over the name of Delhi University's Veer Savarkar College, with the ruling party accusing the Congress of “insulting great people.”
Hitting back, the grand old party said the BJP was “glorifying those who submitted mercy petitions to the British.” Dig deeper
Narendra Modi News LIVE: Traffic advisory issued for PM Modi's visit
Narendra Modi News LIVE: The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the national capital. Dig deeper