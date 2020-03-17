e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / In Bengal’s first case, 18-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata

In Bengal’s first case, 18-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata

The 18-year-old man had returned from the UK on March 15.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:32 IST
Joydeep Thakur
Joydeep Thakur
Hindustan times, Kolkata
A doctor using a temperature gun to screen people at the Kolkata High Court.
A doctor using a temperature gun to screen people at the Kolkata High Court.(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
         

Kolkata recorded its first case of Covid-19 case on Tuesday after an 18-year-old man who returned from the UK on March 15 tested positive, said a top official of the state health department.

“This is the first confirmed Covid-19 case of Kolkata. We had sent his swab samples for tests. The result is positive,” said a top official of the state health department.

The man was brought to the ID Hospital in Beliaghata on Tuesday and was kept in quarantine. A senior doctor of the hospital said that he had been in contact with at least four Covid-19 patients in UK. His family members are also being brought to the hospital to be quarantined.

Earlier in the day India’s first marine woman pilot was rushed to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kolkata and kept under observation in the isolation ward on suspicion of being coronavirus positive.

On Monday, the West Bengal government invoked provisions of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, created a fund of Rs 200 crore and extended the closure of schools, colleges and universities till April 15 among a slew of new measures to prevent the outbreak of the Covid-19 in the state.

.

tags
top news
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news