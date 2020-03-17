In Bengal’s first case, 18-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:32 IST

Kolkata recorded its first case of Covid-19 case on Tuesday after an 18-year-old man who returned from the UK on March 15 tested positive, said a top official of the state health department.

“This is the first confirmed Covid-19 case of Kolkata. We had sent his swab samples for tests. The result is positive,” said a top official of the state health department.

The man was brought to the ID Hospital in Beliaghata on Tuesday and was kept in quarantine. A senior doctor of the hospital said that he had been in contact with at least four Covid-19 patients in UK. His family members are also being brought to the hospital to be quarantined.

Earlier in the day India’s first marine woman pilot was rushed to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kolkata and kept under observation in the isolation ward on suspicion of being coronavirus positive.

On Monday, the West Bengal government invoked provisions of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, created a fund of Rs 200 crore and extended the closure of schools, colleges and universities till April 15 among a slew of new measures to prevent the outbreak of the Covid-19 in the state.

