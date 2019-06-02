In Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s cabinet expansion, no space for ally BJP

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inducted eight new ministers in his cabinet, all from the JD(U). Allies BJP and LJP were left out of the cabinet expansion.

After the cabinet expansion, Nitish Kumar said the BJP was offered a berth but it was not too keen. Bihar deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi seconded Kumar and said the party was indeed offered a berth. “The BJP decided to fill it in future,” Sushil Modi tweeted.

The Bihar cabinet expansion came just two days after Nitish Kumar opted out of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government after disagreement over berths. The JD(U) was offered a single berth in the Union cabinet but Kumar refused it saying that representation should be proportional to the strength of the parties in Parliament.

In an apparent swipe at his alliance partner, Nitish Kumar said, “No one should have any confusion that the victory which was registered by NDA in Bihar is the victory of the people of Bihar. If somebody is claiming that this is his personal victory, then they are delusional.’’

The JD(U) chief was present for the oath-taking ceremony of PM Modi and his ministers on forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The JD(U) rules Bihar in alliance with the BJP. The Nitish Kumar-led party had won 16 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the BJP won 17. The JD(U) was not part of the Modi government in the last tenure and had walked out of the Congress –Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in Bihar in 2017 to be part of the NDA.

There are now 33 ministers in the Nitish Kumar’s Bihar cabinet, up from 25. The newly appointed ministers are Ashok Coudhary, Shyam Rajak, Narendra Narayan Yadav, Sanjay Jha, Ramsewak Singh, Lakshmeshwar Rai Neeraj Kumar and Bima Bharti. Five of them are first-time ministers.

Governor Lalji Tandon administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at Raj Bhavan. This is the second time in two years when Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet. On July 29, 2017, he has inducted 27 ministers from all three NDA constituents, the JD(U), the BJP and the LJP.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 13:29 IST