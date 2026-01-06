In Chhattisgarh, BJP MLA’s son arrested, released on bail for hit-and-run case

RAIPUR: Balwant Singh, 33, the son of a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in Chhattisgarh, was arrested and released on bail in a hit-and-run case in which a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, police said on Tuesday. Police said a CCTV camera installed near the accident spot was had been non-functional for around 36 hours prior to the accident. (Shutterstock)

Singh was booked under sections 125(a) (act endangering personal safety of others) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which are bailable offences. He is son of Renuka Singh, the legislator from Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST) constituency, who was also a union minister of state for tribal affairs between 2019 and 2023.

The accident took place around 1am on Monday at Salasar Chowk when the victim, Tribhuvan Singh (34), a disc jockey, was returning home to Telibandha after work, a police officer said.

Balwant Singh was driving his vehicle from the Arang side towards Telibandha, with friends travelling with him, when the vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle, the officer said. After the collision, the accused allegedly fled the spot in another car.

The injured biker has been admitted to a government hospital in Raipur, where his condition is stated to be serious, police said.