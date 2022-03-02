Home / India News / In pics: Indians evacuated from Ukraine through Moldova
india news

In pics: Indians evacuated from Ukraine through Moldova

  • Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia is monitoring the evacuation work from the ground. He arrived in Romania on Tuesday night.
Thousands of Indians are straned in Ukraine after Russia launched a full blown war in Ukraine last week.
Thousands of Indians are straned in Ukraine after Russia launched a full blown war in Ukraine last week.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 01:40 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

First visuals of stranded Indians leaving Moldova emerged as authorities are carrying out evacuation from the war-torn region. The team sent by the ministry of external affairs from India is there to assist the evacuees in crossing the border through Romania. From there the Indians will be evacuated to India. In the photos, the evacuees can be seen on the bus.

The Moldova route was recently opened by the Ukrainian government for evacuations.

On Wednesday, government sent three aircrafts to for evacuation operations and to send relief package for Ukraine.(Sourced)
On Wednesday, government sent three aircrafts to for evacuation operations and to send relief package for Ukraine.(Sourced)
From Moldova, the stranded Indians will be taken to Romania.(Sourced)
From Moldova, the stranded Indians will be taken to Romania.(Sourced)
The Indian government has sent a team along with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to assist with the evacuation work.(Sourced)
The Indian government has sent a team along with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to assist with the evacuation work.(Sourced)

 

Ukraine is in the middle of fierce conflict with Russia after its President Vladimir Putin launched a full-blown invasion on its ex-Soviet neighbour. Within a week, the crisis escalated quickly with Russian forces encircling the key cities including the capital Kyiv, threatening a collapse of the Ukrainian government. However, the Ukrainian military is putting up an equal fight against the Russian forces and have refused to bow down.

As part of the 'Operation Ganga' mission, special flights are being operated to facilitate returns of the stranded Indians free of cost from the conflict-hit nation. The first such evacuation flight carrying 219 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on February 26. So far, seven such flights have landed in the country so far.

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia is monitoring the evacuation work from the ground. He arrived in Romania on Tuesday night. From there, he travelled to Moldova.

The government has set up 24x7 control centres to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

A dedicated Twitter Account (@opganga) under Operation Ganga has been made functional.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
romania russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out