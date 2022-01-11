Income tax returns filing deadline extended to March 15

The Union finance ministry on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2021-2022 till March 15, 2022.

This time, the extension was provided after considering the difficulties reported by taxpayers due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and in e-filing of various reports of audit under the provision of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the ministry said in a statement.

On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid & in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued. pic.twitter.com/2Ggata8Bq3 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022