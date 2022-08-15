Home / India News / Independence Day 2022: PM Modi's ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Anusandhan’ pledge

Independence Day 2022: PM Modi's ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Anusandhan’ pledge

india news
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 09:19 AM IST
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech said the government is making efforts to ensure adequate support to the researchers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation at Red Fort on Independence Day.(Twitter/ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day 2022 speech at the Red Fort gave a ‘Jai Anusandhan’ (innovation) slogan.

“We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research and innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is making efforts to ensure that the youths get ample support to carry out their research across all fields, from space to oceans.

ALSO READ: PM remembers Gandhi, Nehru: ‘Next 25 years crucial’

“It's our endeavour that the youth of the country get all support for research in all areas from - space to the depths of the ocean. That's why we are expanding our Space Mission & Deep Ocean Mission. The solution to our future lies in the depths of space and the ocean," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also hailed the Digital India movement, saying that the startups are being driven by youths from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

“Digital movement with production of semiconductors, 5G and optical fibre show strength in education, health, change in common man's lives. India's 'techade' is here, with 5G, chip manufacturing, we are bringing revolution through Digital India to grassroots,” he said.

“Revolutionary changes are coming in health sector through digital technology,” he added.

independence day
