INDIA alliance wants to end Sanatan Dharam, their conscience dead: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: A day after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan came under fire for allegedly using expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally, Union minister Anurag Thakur slammed the INDIA bloc for the DMK minister’s statement saying, they do not even hesitate to abuse PM Modi in their intent to end Sanatan Dharma. Union minister Anurag Thakur (File Photo)

“The conscience INDIA alliance leaders has died. If you listen to their statements. You will realise that they want to end ‘Sanatan Dharam’. They do not even hesitate to abuse PM Modi”, said Thakur at a press conference on Sunday.

“Yesterday, one minister of the INDIA alliance, in front of a female leader of his party, used very derogatory remarks in a very objectionable language for the Prime Minister of the country. The words he used for the most popular leader in the world are condemnable and there is no place for such things in a democracy”, he said.

“Derogatory comments against the PM are objectionable. Democracy has no place for such abusive language. INDI must apologize for its minister’s abusive comment. Sonia, Rahul, and Kharge are silent on the incident. It proves they are trying to end Sanatan”, Thakur said.

Lashing out at the alleged derogatory remark, K Annamalai, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president, alleged that DMK leaders have reached a new low in their “uncouth behaviour”.

He said the BJP would take up the matter with the election commission and the state police chief, seeking “strictest and immediate action” against Radhakrishnan.

Taking a dig at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann over the recent hooch tragedy that claimed 21 lives, Thakur said, “The state where 21 people lost their lives, the CM of that state is sleeping in Delhi and didn’t utter a word about the incident, nor initiated an investigation.”

21 people have so far been killed over four days in Punjab’s Sangrur after allegedly drinking spurious liquor.

Thakur also claimed that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam and said that Mann had reached Delhi to fight for the jailed accused in the excise policy case, but when 21 people in his constituency died after consuming illicit liquor, his government protected liquor traders.

“Do the people of India approve of the sleeping Punjab govt and the Delhi government running from jail?” he questioned.

Those who used to raise their voice against corruption and talk about morality kept doing immoral acts, today they are running the government from jail, and the people of the country have seen the real face of Arvind Kejriwal, his corrupt thinking, Thakur said.