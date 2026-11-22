New Delhi, India and Bulgaria on Saturday reviewed their bilateral cooperation in trade, security, technology and other areas, even as the two sides also held discussions on IMEC, the Black Sea situation and the Ukraine conflict.

India, Bulgaria discuss bilateral ties, IMEC, Black Sea situation more less

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Bulgarian counterpart Velislava Petrova at the Hyderabad House in Delhi.

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"Pleased to meet FM Bulgaria @vpetrova_mfa this afternoon. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, connectivity, investments, technology, security and talent mobility. Appreciated growing P2P linkages & cultural exchanges between our two countries, as well as deepening India-EU ties," Jaishankar later posted on X.

Agreed that the India-EU FTA should be followed through by "vigorous exchanges between our businesses". Also exchanged views on the prospects of IMEC and other connectivity initiatives, he added.

"Appreciated the discussion on the Black Sea situation and the Ukraine conflict," the EAM said in his post.

In his opening remarks during their meeting, Jaishankar said, "Our teams have drawn up a detailed roadmap of cooperation, so we will be approving that today, and I think that will give a very clear pathway to our activities ahead."

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{{^usCountry}} He said Petrova's visit was taking place when India is "also intensifying our relationship with the European Union, and we again thank you for all the support that you have extended to that process". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Petrova's visit was taking place when India is "also intensifying our relationship with the European Union, and we again thank you for all the support that you have extended to that process". {{/usCountry}}

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The entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement , which India expects soon, will certainly provide a "new dynamism to that relationship, and when it comes to trade, technology, talent, we expect to do much more with Europe," the EAM said.

Jaishankar, during the meeting, also conveyed to her India's condolences to the "families who lost their loved ones in the tragic road accident" recently and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"I also want to take this opportunity to thank you for the support that your government has extended for the repatriation of our seafarers in the ships that were attacked in the Black Sea and looking after some of them who had sustained injuries," he added.

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The minister recalled his visit to Sofia in June, and said that the visit was very helpful in giving "new energy and impetus to our relationship".

"So today we have a chance really to assess the progress in our ties and look at areas from trade and investment to defence, education, science and technology, AI, space, tourism, and mobility," the EAM said.

India and the EU have signed a Security and Defence Partnership and a framework on mobility, he underlined.

"We have just concluded negotiations for Horizon Europe, and we've just held our 7th Strategic Partnership Review Meeting as well," the minister said.

"So whether it's our bilateral context, our European context, or indeed our multilateral relationship where we have a long, close history of working together, there is a very firm foundation on which today we can take our ties forward," he added.

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Jaishankar, in a post on social media, also shared visuals of the Bulgarian foreign minister stopping by next to an ornamental vessel with rose petals floating on water, and admiring the petals, on the sidelines of the talks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.