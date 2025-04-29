'India, Canada bound by shared democratic values': PM Modi congratulates Mark Carney on election win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Mark Carney for his victory in Canada's general election and said said he is looking forward to work together to unlock greater opportunities. PM Modi congratulated Mark Carney for election as Canada's new leader. The Liberal party leader had indicated his willingness to reset ties with New Delhi after winning the Canada general election.(PTI, AP File)

“Congratulations @MarkJCarney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people,” Modi wrote on X.

Candidates from Mark Carney's Liberal Party were leading or elected in 167 seats, ahead of the Conservative Party’s 145 seats, as of 3:15 am (Ottawa time) on Tuesday morning.

The Liberals had about 43 per cent of the national vote, but may fall short of the 172 seats needed for a majority in the 343 member House of Commons. Falling short of a majority would mean that Carney's government would be forced to work with other parties to pass budgets and other legislation.

Carney on ties with India

Mark Carney's election is expected to reset Ottawa's ties with New Delhi, which sunk to new lows after former prime minister Justin Trudeau's government alleged the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen.

The Liberal leader, an economist and former governor of both the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, signaled that he may reset ties with New Delhi if he were to return to power, describing the relationship with India as “incredibly important.”

Mark Carney said, “It’s an incredibly important relationship, the Canada-India relationship, on many levels. On the personal level, with Canadians having deep personal ties, economically, strategically.”

The election also garnered global attention after US president Donald Trump provoked a trade war with Canada by slapping tariffs on Canadian imports, to which Ottawa also responded in proportionate measures. The Republican's threats to make Canada a 51st US State was also a major focus in the general election.