Canada Election 2025 Results live updates: Canadians are voting to decide if new Prime Minister Mark Carney will extend the Liberal Party’s years in power or pick the opposition Conservatives' populist leader Pierre Poilievre to lead the country. The election comes months after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down earlier this year amid rising food and housing prices and soaring immigration....Read More

Stakes are high due to the threat posed by tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The winner will face a cost-of-living crisis and Trump's threat to impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, which sends more than 75% of its exports to the US.

Liberal leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney is banking on his central banking experience to counter threats, while Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blames past Liberal governance for Canada’s economic vulnerability to hostile American trade policies.

Results from mail voting and ballots cast at special locations such as military bases and correctional institutions are also reported on the Elections Canada website and released to the news media, but they can take longer to tabulate.

Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: Top updates