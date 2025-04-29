Canada Election Results Live Updates: Voting to close shortly; early trends favour the Liberals
Canada Election 2025 Results live updates: Canadians are voting to decide if new Prime Minister Mark Carney will extend the Liberal Party’s years in power or pick the opposition Conservatives' populist leader Pierre Poilievre to lead the country. The election comes months after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down earlier this year amid rising food and housing prices and soaring immigration....Read More
Stakes are high due to the threat posed by tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The winner will face a cost-of-living crisis and Trump's threat to impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, which sends more than 75% of its exports to the US.
Liberal leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney is banking on his central banking experience to counter threats, while Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blames past Liberal governance for Canada’s economic vulnerability to hostile American trade policies.
Results from mail voting and ballots cast at special locations such as military bases and correctional institutions are also reported on the Elections Canada website and released to the news media, but they can take longer to tabulate.
Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: Top updates
- The casting of the ballots began at 7 am local time (7.30 pm IST) in major provinces like Ontario.
- A record 7.3 million Canadians cast ballots before election day.
- Elections Canada says the majority of ballots will be counted on election night.
- Each polling place counts its election day vote by hand after polls close and reports the results to the district’s local Elections Canada office, which then posts the results on the Elections Canada website. Results are also released directly to Canadian news organisations.
- Only preliminary results are available on election night. The first set of election results is reportedly expected to be released on April 29, 10 am IST.
- Vote totals are double-checked in the days following the election, but final, official results typically are not available until about six months after election day, according to Elections Canada.
- Canadian media organisations typically announce winners based on their independent analysis of election results.
Canada Election 2025 Results live updates: Liberals lead at 43% in CBC poll tracker
According to CBC's tracker, the Liberals were polling at nearly 43 per cent, while the Conservatives trailed closely at just over 39 per cent. The New Democratic Party (NDP) was in third with about 9 per cent support, followed by the Bloc Quebecois at 6 per cent.
Canada Election 2025 Results live updates: Polls close in Newfoundland and Labrador
The polls have officially closed in Canada's easternmost province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Al Jazeera reported.
Results from the province are expected shortly, providing the first glimpse into how the race is shaping up.
Canada Election 2025 Results live updates: When will exit polls and results start coming?
Exit polls, which are conducted by several media outlets, are typically released shortly after the first polls close. Given that the first polls close in Newfoundland at 8:00 PM EST, it seems likely that exit polls will begin to be reported around this time. READ MORE
Canada Election 2025 Results live updates: Liberals leading in 21 of Atlantic Canada's 32 districts
In early counting, the Liberals were leading in 21 of Atlantic Canada's 32 districts, which are also called seats, followed by the Conservatives with 11. The Liberals held 23 seats before the election.
Canada Election 2025 Results live updates: First seat projected for the Liberals
According to Canada's public broadcaster CBC, the first projection of the evening went to the Liberals. Philip Earle is projected to hold his riding in Labrador.
Canada Election 2025 Results live updates: Polls closed in Atlantic region
Polls have closed in the Atlantic region, with the final polls closing at 22:00 EDT (03:00 BST) in British Columbia.
Canada Election 2025 Results live updates: Where to check results
The results of the Canada polls will be published in real time on elections.ca, which is the official website of the Canadian government. For more real-time updates, follow live updates from Hindustan Times.
Canada Election 2025 Results live updates: Voting to end soon
Polls in Canada are set to take place on April 28 and the voting will be open for 12 hours from 9 am to 9 pm local time (6:30 pm on Monday to 6:30 am on Tuesday in IST).