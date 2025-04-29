Mark Carney wins Canada elections: What it means for ties with India

Mark Carney’s election victory and his reappointment as the Canadian Prime Minister could start a fresh chapter in India-Canada relations that suffered a significant blow diplomatically under Justin Trudeau following Canada's baseless allegations of the Indian government's involvement in the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Mark Carney has not directly addressed the matter of the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which drastically strained India-Canada relations.

Mark Carney, a globally respected economist and former governor of both the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, is expected to take a pragmatic approach to foreign policy that could benefit India.

On Monday, Carney signaled that he may reset ties with New Delhi if he were to return to power, describing the relationship with India as “incredibly important.”

Responding to a question from the network Y Media on the weekend during a campaign event, Carney said, “It’s an incredibly important relationship, the Canada-India relationship, on many levels. On the personal level, with Canadians having deep personal ties, economically, strategically.”

Mark Carney on Nijjar killing allegations?

While Careney restrained from directly addressing the festering matter of the killing of pro-Khalistan militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023, but suggested differences which led to the cratering of ties could be resolved.

“There are strains on that relationship that we didn’t cause, to be clear, but there is a path forward to address those with mutual respect and to build out," he said.

India-Canada trade partnership may reboot under Carney

Based on Carney's statements during the election campaigns, one of the most immediate areas where India could see gains with Canada is trade.

Carney has openly stated his intent to diversify Canada’s economic partnerships by working with "like-minded countries," specifically naming India as a key player.

What Canada will be looking to do is to diversify our trading relationships with like-minded countries, and there are opportunities to rebuild the relationship with India," Carney said during a media interaction.

His remarks also hint at the revival of the stalled Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) talks, which were shelved amid escalating political tensions.

Where Mark Carney may stand on immigration and visas

Under Carney’s leadership, immigration policies are expected to remain favourable, particularly for Indian professionals and students. His economic background suggests a continued push to attract top talent to support Canada’s innovation and skilled workforce needs.

Improved diplomatic ties could result in increased student and work visa approvals, faster permanent residency processing, and greater mutual recognition of professional qualifications.

The Liberals would form Canada's next government, however, they failed to hold a majority in parliament. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre fell short of becoming prime minister, but his party was on track to form a strong opposition.

Carney, who had never held elected office and only replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister last month, previously served as central bank governor in both Canada and Britain. He is likely to be the next Prime Minister of Canada.

Carney, a 60-year-old former investment banker, anchored his campaign on an anti-Trump message, promising to expand Canada's overseas trading relationships to curb reliance on the United States, a country he said “we can no longer trust.”