India concerned about Global South’s rights in climate talks: Bhupender Yadav

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said India is concerned about the Global South’s rights in climate talks and that the implementation of carbon markets, adaptation strategies, and climate finance under the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) will be other key issues at the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30). Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said the implementation of carbon markets will be among key issues at COP30. (X)

He referred to his meeting with COP 30 President André Aranha Corrêa do Lago (Brazil) in Delhi on Monday and said many issues remain pending. “A decision on the carbon market was adopted at Glasgow [COP26]. But no action has been taken on the trading of this carbon market mechanism. So, we emphasise doing that,” said Yadav at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s 20th Global Sustainability Summit.

He cited a declaration in Baku (COP 29) on adaptation practice and said that more work is needed. “At the last COP, the NCQG was agreed... We have taken a stake in the Global Stocktake process at the Dubai COP...much finance and other things are required to achieve that...we discussed all these issues with the COP President. We are very concerned about the rights of the Global South... We discussed that this is a multilateral forum, so every country must contribute its positive role in the COP.”

Yadav said his ministry enacted the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, on August 29, establishing a framework for environmental auditing across India. “The new rules, which come into force immediately, are designed to supplement the existing government monitoring and inspection framework, not to replace it.”

He said the rules establish a new, two-tiered system for environmental auditors and a dedicated agency to oversee the process.

Yadav said that the Green Credit Programme was launched in October 2023 to encourage individuals and institutions to voluntarily undertake positive environmental actions. “On 29 August, the ministry...notified a revised methodology for the Green Credit Programme, introducing innovative provisions such as direct participation by private entities, minimum restoration commitment, mobilising private capital for climate action, and utilisation of earned green credits.”

He said the ministry notified amendments to the Forest (Conservation and Augmentation) Rules, 2023, on August 31, 2025, to simplify the approval process for mining of minerals in forest areas for public and private entities.

The new rules allow the government to decide what works can be taken up on various linear infrastructure projects before final forest clearance is granted.

Yadav said the government launched the National Critical Mineral Mission for self-reliance in the sector. “...24 minerals have been identified as critical and strategic minerals, and 29 are important for strengthening the country’s economic development and national security.” Yadav said these steps fuel India’s march towards a sustainable economy, ensuring a green future and global economic might.