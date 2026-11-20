India said on Friday that it had taken steps to ensure the well-being of a former Indian Navy official detained in Qatar following reports that he had fallen ill and been hospitalised in the West Asian country.

Purnendu Tiwari hospitalised in Qatar, India contacts authorities over former Navy officer’s health

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Commander (retired) Purnendu Tiwari was among eight former Indian Navy personnel arrested by Qatari authorities on charges of espionage in 2022. The men, including highly decorated officers, were sentenced to death in 2023, but this was subsequently commuted by a Qatari court.

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The eight men were released on the Qatari Amir’s orders in February 2024, and seven of them returned to India, while Tiwari was detained and sentenced in a separate case.

“We have seen some media reports on [Tiwari’s] health condition. We have gotten in touch with the Qatari authorities so as to ascertain his well-being, as also to impress upon them that if there is a requirement of him getting proper medical attention, that should be given to him,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.

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{{^usCountry}} “We also understand that he was recently hospitalised and we are seeking further details in regard to his medical condition,” he said. “We remain committed to doing our best for Commander Tiwari and we are in touch with his family members as also with the Qatari authorities.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We also understand that he was recently hospitalised and we are seeking further details in regard to his medical condition,” he said. “We remain committed to doing our best for Commander Tiwari and we are in touch with his family members as also with the Qatari authorities.” {{/usCountry}}

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People familiar with the matter said the second case against Tiwari focused on financial irregularities related to his former employer, a subsidiary of Oman-based Dahra Engineering & Security Services, which provided training and other services to Qatar’s armed forces.

The detention of the eight men had strained India-Qatar ties for several months before the two sides were able to resolve the first case, which involved allegations of espionage.