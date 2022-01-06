India Covid cases up by massive 90,928 infections, over 56% surge in 24 hours

India on Thursday witnessed an enormous spike in its daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after as many as 90,928 new infections were logged in the last 24 hours, according to morning update by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. This is a surge of 56.5 per cent from Wednesday when 58,097 fresh cases were reported. The cumulative tally of the country has now climbed to 3,51,09,286, the health ministry update showed.

The active case count of the country also saw a severe spike as it neared the 3-lakh mark with 285,401 infections. It accounts for 0.81 per cent of the overall caseload of the country.

Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu account for the majority of the active cases in the country. There are as many as 91,204 active infections in Maharashtra as per the Union health ministry update.

Meanwhile, the single-day deaths witnessed a dip after a total of 325 patients succumbed to the virus as opposed to 534 on the preceding day. With this, India's death toll due to Covid-19 has reached 482,876, according to the Union health ministry update.

Fresh recoveries continue to show hopes as over 19,000 people recuperated from coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases in the country to 3,43,41,009. The recovery rate in India stands at 97.81 per cent.

The Omicron count of India has maintained its upward trend with the figures increasing to 2,630 on Thursday. Maharashtra and Delhi, once again, have retained the top spots in the chart with 797 and 465 cases, respectively. Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat - all of which are among top 10 most-hit states in India by Omicron, have confirmed over 200 infections of the new variant so far.

As far as vaccination coverage is concerned, a total of 91,25,099 doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, including individuals aged between 15 and 18. As many as 40,80,263 teenagers took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the Union health ministry. Notably, India opened vaccination to those aged 15-18 on January 3 and more than one crore of them have so far taken the jabs.