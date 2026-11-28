Cooperation in defence and security, maritime affairs, renewable energy, innovation, health, agriculture and mobility topped the agenda of a meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Danish counterpart, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, on Saturday.

Jaishankar says Denmark is a key partner for India’s development goals as the two countries agree to expand cooperation across strategic and emerging sectors. more less

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The two sides adopted a joint action plan to guide bilateral cooperation during 2027-31 and agreed to elevate their ties to a comprehensive green strategic partnership, the external affairs ministry said.

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The foreign ministers reviewed the progress in bilateral ties since a meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the Nordic Summit in Oslo in May. Jaishankar said India sees Denmark as a “very important partner” for the government’s Developed India initiative.

He highlighted the importance of the bilateral green strategic partnership – an arrangement that India has only with Denmark – and said it brings together Danish capabilities and India’s scale and development. Key areas under this partnership include water management, renewable energy and green shipping.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides discussing prospects for cooperation in defence and security, emerging technologies, space, education and mobility, Jaishankar said India values the contribution of Danish companies and welcomes “a larger business presence and activities in both directions”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides discussing prospects for cooperation in defence and security, emerging technologies, space, education and mobility, Jaishankar said India values the contribution of Danish companies and welcomes “a larger business presence and activities in both directions”. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our governments can do our part by facilitating business and addressing issues that businesses may face,” he said.

Rasmussen described India as a “key international partner, not least in global green transition and in shaping a sustainable, secure and rules-based world”. He added: “Both our countries want a multilateral system rooted in international law that meets the challenges of today and reflects the world as it is, not as it was 80 years ago.”

India is a “great power” whose rise will continue in the coming years, and Denmark and Europe must reach out and build a stronger partnership with India at a time when the “international rules of the game are under pressure”, Rasmussen said.

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The two ministers also discussed geopolitical developments, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, China and the Middle East.

The two sides concluded memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on skills development, vocational education and training, and financial services cooperation between India’s International Financial Services Centres Authority and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. Another MoU with Maharashtra focuses on sustainable water management and involves the state, including the municipalities of Solapur and Umred, DI Water and the Danish city of Aarhus.

Rasmussen also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to discuss the expansion of cooperation into new strategic areas and global geopolitical developments of mutual concern. He also met commerce minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the EU-India FTA and emerging commercial opportunities for Danish companies.

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He visited Bengaluru on Friday to discuss innovation and quantum technology. He went to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to discuss cooperation in space, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), where components from Danish company HBK are used in the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv and Light Combat Helicopter, as well as in the testing of the Tejas combat jet.