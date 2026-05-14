India denounces attack that sank Indian-flagged vessel in Omani waters

India on Thursday denounced an attack that sank an Indian-owned vessel in Omani waters as “unacceptable” and said the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian crew should be avoided amid the West Asia conflict involving the United States and Iran. A statement from external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not provide details of the attack on the Haji Ali, a cargo vessel from Gujarat, or specify who was behind the assault (Representative photo/ Reuters)

A statement from external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not provide details of the attack on the Haji Ali, a cargo vessel from Gujarat, or specify who was behind the assault. UK-based maritime risk management group Vanguard said the vessel was affected by an explosion believed to have been caused by a drone or missile strike.

“The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman [on Wednesday] is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted,” the statement said.

“India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided,” it added.

Jaiswal said all Indian crew members on board the vessel were safe and thanked Omani authorities for rescuing them.

The vessel, which was carrying livestock and sailing from Somalia to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was attacked early on Wednesday. The attack triggered a fire that led to the sinking of the vessel. All 14 crew members were rescued by Oman’s Coast Guard and taken to Diba port.

At least two other Indian-flagged ships have been attacked since the war between the US and Iran began on February 28. The Iranian envoy to India was called in by the external affairs ministry last month for an official protest over these incidents.

The latest attack has heightened concerns about the security of merchant vessels amid continuing tensions in the region despite a ceasefire finalised by Iran and the US last month.