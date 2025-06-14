India disassociates itself from SCO statement on Iran-Israel tensions

New Delhi: India on Saturday disassociated itself from a statement by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) condemning Israel’s military strikes on Iran, saying it was not involved in discussions on the statement. External affairs ministry had expressed deep concern at the developments between Iran and Israel. (File Photo)

The external affairs ministry said in a statement that India had articulated its position on developments between Israel and Iran on Friday, when New Delhi called for dialogue and diplomacy to be used to work towards de-escalation. India believes it is essential for the international community to “undertake endeavours in that direction”, the statement said.

The SCO statement issued on Saturday expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and “strongly condemned the military strikes carried out by Israel on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

The statement was critical of Israel, saying that “aggressive actions against civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, which have resulted in civilian casualties, are a gross violation of international law”.

The SCO statement had also said that members of the grouping “consider any unlawful actions directed against SCO member states unacceptable”. Besides India and Iran, the other members of SCO are China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The external affairs ministry said India’s overall position was communicated to other SCO members. “Keeping that in mind, India did not participate in the discussions on the…SCO statement,” the ministry said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar discussed the matter with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday and “conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events”. Jaishankar also “urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy”, the ministry said.

Jaishankar spoke on phone with both Araghchi and Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar on Friday to discuss the evolving situation. Sa’ar also briefed Jaishankar during their phone call.

Earlier, the external affairs ministry had expressed deep concern at the developments between Iran and Israel, and said it is monitoring the evolving situation, including reported attacks on nuclear sites. “India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support,” the ministry said in a statement.

India’s move to distance itself from the SCO statement came hours after it abstained at a vote at the UN General Assembly on a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution was adopted with the overwhelming support of 149 countries. This reflected the Indian government’s reluctance to back any moves seen as critical of Israel, a critical supplier of military hardware that was also used during the recent hostilities with Pakistan.