India reiterates dialogue to halt hostilities in West Asia

India on Tuesday again urged countries involved in the West Asia conflict to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy hours after the US military struck Iran’s Qeshm Island, saying that the hostilities have had a debilitating impact on global energy, food and fertiliser supplies.

Randhir Jaiswal referred to the death of an Indian seafarer on the dhow MSV Al Jusufi. (@MEAIndia/X)

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The conflict has also taken a “very heavy toll” in terms of casualties, including the death of 23 Indian nationals, and disrupted lives in West Asia and beyond the region, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.

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‘Urge cessation of hostilities’

India has been hit hard by the disruption of fuel and fertiliser flows since the start of the West Asia conflict with strikes on Iran by the US and Israel in February. New Delhi also has concerns about the well-being of more than 10 million Indians living in West Asia and some 18,000 seafarers on merchant vessels in the region.

“We have been keeping a close watch on all these developments…in the region. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy among the parties so that peace and stability can return to the region,” Jaiswal said when he was asked about the possibility of a fresh escalation in hostilities following the US strikes on Qeshm Island. “The conflict has already taken a very heavy toll in terms of casualties and has been disrupting peoples’ lives, not just in the region but across the world. It has had a debilitating impact on global food, fuel, fertiliser and financial flows, and we urge the cessation of hostilities so that normalcy can be restored in the region,” he said.

Indian seafarer's death

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{{^usCountry}} India has had to resort to a delicate balancing act in view of its growing economic and energy ties with West Asian states, a burgeoning strategic relationship with Israel and historic relations with Iran. The death of 23 Indians, including 15 seafarers, in the conflict has added to India’s concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has had to resort to a delicate balancing act in view of its growing economic and energy ties with West Asian states, a burgeoning strategic relationship with Israel and historic relations with Iran. The death of 23 Indians, including 15 seafarers, in the conflict has added to India’s concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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Jaiswal referred to the death of an Indian seafarer on the dhow MSV Al Jusufi, which was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman on Monday and reiterated India’s call for stopping attacks on merchant shipping in West Asia.

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“We once again call upon parties that dialogue and diplomacy must be taken forward so that there can be an early return of peace to the region and that freedom of navigation through international waterways must be restored and must be guaranteed,” he said.

There were 14 Indian seafarers on Al Jusufi, and 13 of them were rescued by Oman’s Coast Guard.