India, Israel agree on mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart on Monday agreed on mutual recognition of the Covid-19 vaccination certificates amid the push to ease international travel. The decision was announced during Jaishankar's three-day visit to Israel where he held meetings with government officials, business leaders and the Indian Jewish community.

After his meeting with Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid, Jaishanakar said the talks, where they discussed a wide range of regional and global issues, were “very productive”.

He said the two sides agreed in principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification as well as to resume Free Trade Agreements (FTA) negotiations next month.

Jaishankar also thanked Israel for joining the International Solar Alliance.

“Very productive talks today with APM and FM @yairlapid. Discussed a wide range of regional and global issues. Agreed to resume FTA negotiations next month. Agreed in principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification,” the minister tweeted.

India and Israel expressed hope that the agreement will be ready for signature by mid-2022.

On Sunday, Jaishankar held a meeting with members of the Israeli chambers of commerce and highlighted several priority areas for collaboration, including the health sector, agriculture and green growth.

"A productive meeting with Israeli chambers of commerce and the innovation ecosystem. Appreciate their visible enthusiasm for doing more partnerships with India. Many post-Covid priorities including digital, health, agriculture and green growth are natural areas for our collaboration," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier this month, EAM spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had informed that Hungary and Serbia agreed to India for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates.