India, Nepal to boost rail trade connectivity with new Jogbani–Biratnagar freight link

New Delhi: India and Nepal have agreed to facilitate the movement of rail-based freight between Jogbani (India) and Biratnagar (Nepal), including bulk cargo, which will boost rail trade connectivity between the two nations, the commerce ministry said in a statement. The decision was taken at a bilateral meeting between Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Nepal’s minister for industry, commerce and supplies, Anil Kumar Sinha.

The decision was taken at a bilateral meeting between Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Nepal’s minister for industry, commerce and supplies, Anil Kumar Sinha, held today in New Delhi, it said.

Both countries exchanged a Letter of Exchange (LoE) amending the Protocol to the Treaty of Transit between India and Nepal, it said. “This signing will facilitate the movement of rail-based freight between Jogbani (India) and Biratnagar (Nepal), including bulk cargo under an expanded definition,” it added.

This liberalisation extends to key transit corridors — Kolkata–Jogbani, Kolkata–Nautanwa (Sunauli), and Visakhapatnam–Nautanwa (Sunauli) — thereby strengthening multimodal trade connectivity between the two countries and enhancing Nepal’s trade with third countries, it said.

The Letter of Exchange enables direct rail connectivity along the Jogbani–Biratnagar rail link for both containerised and bulk cargo, facilitating transport from the ports of Kolkata and Visakhapatnam to the Nepal Customs Yard cargo station located in Morang district, near Biratnagar in Nepal. This rail link, constructed with grant assistance from the Government of India, was jointly inaugurated by the prime ministers of India and Nepal on June 1, 2023, it said.

The meeting also welcomed ongoing bilateral initiatives to enhance cross-border connectivity and trade facilitation, including the development of Integrated Check Posts and other infrastructure.

India remains Nepal’s largest trade and investment partner, accounting for a significant share of its external trade. These new measures are expected to further consolidate economic and commercial linkages between the two countries and beyond, it said.