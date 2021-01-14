India, Oman hold discussions on bilateral cooperation
A meeting of the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group (IOSCG) was held physically on Thursday, wherein both sides participated in bilateral discussions pertaining to many issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the IOSCG both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of the India-Oman relationship including in political, energy, trade, investment, defence, security, space, mining, S&T, culture and consular fields. It was agreed that the two sides will pursue various agreements and MOUs in these areas for a future-oriented relationship.
"They looked forward to trade and investment linkages regaining momentum once normalcy returns after Covid-19. They also discussed intensifying cooperation in the areas of health and food security. The two sides also exchanged views on recent regional developments as well as global issues of mutual interest," MEA said.
The Indian delegation was led by Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary (CPV&OIA), MEA while the Omani delegation was led by Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al-Harthy, Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Foreign Ministry.
India and Oman also expressed satisfaction that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, both sides have kept in close touch and sustained momentum in further consolidation of their strategic relationship. Bhattacharya thanked the Omani side for taking excellent care of the large Indian community in Oman during the pandemic.
Both sides also expressed happiness with the well-functioning of the Air Bubble arrangement between the two countries. The Omani side expressed appreciation that India had facilitated food and medical supplies to Oman during the pandemic, while India assured assistance to Oman in its requirement for Covid-19 vaccines.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar also received the Omani Under-Secretary today, and he also conveyed congratulations to the Omani side on the first anniversary of the reign of Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.
Jaishankar reiterated the invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Omani Sultan for a visit to India. He also looked forward to the continuous strengthening of the India-Oman strategic partnership in various fields.
Sheikh Khalifa will be paying a visit to Sushma Swaraj Institute for Foreign Service tomorrow, MEA said. (ANI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army plans memorial dedicated to 1971 war
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s LCA jets better than China-Pak’s JF-17: IAF chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even woman officers want adultery law in army
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand working at putting Harsil valley on global tourism map
- Harsil valley, which has around eight villages, is located in Uttarkashi district near the Indo-China border. The district administration is preparing a detailed plan which will soon be submitted to the state tourism department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop thrashed in Bengal district, BJP and TMC trade barbs for spike in violence
- Top police officers confirmed the incident and said that it took place at Jhalda in Purulia district, around 350 km northwest of Kolkata, on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, US can jointly tackle regional and global challenges: MEA
- The strategy document, which experts believe was declassified by the US to signal a continuing commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, also envisages bolstering India’s capacities so that it can work with other like-minded countries to act as “a counterbalance to China”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh registers bird flu cases in Balod district
- The area within a radius of one-kilometre from the poultry farm has been declared as an “infected zone” and Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have launched necessary action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 2 Bihar villages, over 35 birds found dead, no samples taken before burial
- Earlier, more than 125 chickens were found dead in an agricultural field near Patedhi Tilak village under the same police station of the district, sparking panic among villagers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in HC says new WhatsApp policy violates right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI books 4 of its own personnel for involvement in alleged bribery racket
- The four men allegedly took huge bribes for compromising investigation into bank fraud against some companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both doses should be of same vaccine; pregnant, lactating women must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 10-month long Covid-19 isolation, Naveen Patnaik holds 1st public meet
- For Thursday’s meeting in Kalahandi, 2500 people were allowed into a barricaded area after they tested negative for Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended
- Three other men who were being treated in Bharatpur were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Working on bringing home 16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters’: MEA
- Last week, another 23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months began their journey home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox