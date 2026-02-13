LIVE: India watches closely as Tarique Rahman's BNP heads to landslide victory
LIVE: Bangladesh polls were held on Thursday more than a year after the country was rattled by protests and violence in 2024 which led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.
- 9 Sec agoPriyanka Chaturvedi congratulates Tarique Rahman
- 15 Mins agoBNP to not hold rallies in celebration
- 31 Mins agoMallikarjun Kharge congratulates Tarique Rahman
- 41 Mins agoHow Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina reacted to polls
- 50 Mins agoBNP returning to power after two decades?
- 58 Mins agoBNP on Sheikh Hasina's exile in India
- 1 Hr 4 Mins agoWhat MEA said on Bangladesh polls
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoPM Modi says ‘looking forward’ to working with Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh polls LIVE: Congratulations poured in for Tarique Rahman for driving Bangladesh Nationalist Party to a victory in Bangladesh on Friday in the general elections held over a year after the 2024 violence and protests. The elections were held on Thursday, February 12 and the counting started the same day, with former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman spearheading the BNP to power in the country after two decades....Read More
Follow live updates of Bangladesh election 2026 results here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rahman on his victory and extended India's support for “a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh”.
“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
“India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,” he added.
Bangladesh elections | Key points
-Bangladesh polls were held on Thursday more than a year after the deadly 2024 uprising which saw hundreds of people dead, thousands of them injured and eventually led to the resignation and ouster of Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since in exile.
-In the Bangladesh polls 2026, Sheikh Hasina's party Awami League was banned from participating.
-Shiekh Hasina criticised the general elections held in Bangladesh and warned that if elections ae not inclusive, free and fair, it could lead to long-term instability in the nation.
-“Each time political participation is denied to a significant portion of the population, it deepens resentment, delegitimises institutions and creates the conditions for future instability," she wrote in a letter to the news agency Associated Press. "A government born of exclusion cannot unite a divided nation,” Hasina added.
-As BNP marches towards victory in Bangladesh, it is key to note that ahead of the polls, the party continued its attack on India over Sheikh Hasina's continued stay in New Delhi. It also demanded that she be returned to face charges at home.
Bangladesh polls LIVE: Priyanka Chaturvedi congratulates Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh polls LIVE: On the Bangladesh elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “I congratulate him (Tarique Rahman). I hope that he, given the huge responsibility Bangladesh has placed on him, a responsibility he received after so many protests, and the economy has been destroyed, will restore democracy and the India-Bangladesh relationship... I hope that, once democracy is restored, our long-standing relationship will regain momentum and that they will maintain some distance from negative influences in this region, especially from Pakistan.” (ANI)
Bangladesh polls LIVE: BNP to not hold rallies in celebration
Bangladesh polls LIVE: BNP said in a statement that the party will not be holding any rallies or meetings to celebrate its victory and return to power in Bangladesh after 20 years, but will instead hold a prayer meet.
BNP asked its supporters for ‘forgiveness and good wishes' for the late PM Khalida Zia, who passed away last year in December, reported Al Jazeera.
Bangladesh polls LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge congratulates Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh polls LIVE: Congress chief Tarique Rahman congratulated Tarique Rahman and the BNP for winning the Bangladesh polls.
“On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I congratulate Mr. Tarique Rahman and the BNP for winning the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh,” Kharge wrote in a post on X.
“India and Bangladesh share deep rooted bonds of history, language, culture, and multitude of other commonalities. A democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh would always be supported by all Indians for the stability and peace of our region,” he added.
Bangladesh polls LIVE: How Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina reacted to polls
Bangladesh polls LIVE: Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is staying in India in exile, criticised the elections held in Bangladesh her party was prevented from contesting.
In an email sent to The Associated Press earlier this month, Hasina warned that Bangladesh could face long-term instability if the election is not inclusive, free and fair.
“Each time political participation is denied to a significant portion of the population, it deepens resentment, delegitimises institutions and creates the conditions for future instability," she wrote.
"A government born of exclusion cannot unite a divided nation,” Hasina added.
Bangladesh polls LIVE: BNP returning to power after two decades?
Bangladesh polls LIVE: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party was in power in Bangladesh between 2001 and 2006 last time with Jamaat, its biggest rival this time, as its crucial partner. During that period, two of Jamaat's leaders served as ministers.
Bangladesh polls LIVE: BNP on Sheikh Hasina's exile in India
Bangladesh polls LIVE: Ahead of the much-anticipated polls held in Bangladesh on Thursday, in which the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by Tarique Rahman is marching towards a decisive victory, the party continued its attack on India over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's continued stay in New Delhi and demanded that she be returned to face charges at home.
Bangladesh polls LIVE: What MEA said on Bangladesh polls
Bangladesh polls LIVE: On Thursday when the Bangladesh polls were held, the Ministry of External Affairs said that “we should wait for the outcome” of the polls.
“...We should wait for the outcome to see what sort of mandate emerges,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, adding that the issues would be looked into after the results.
Jaiswal reiterated India's stand on the polls in Bangladesh, saying that New Delhi had always stood for “free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections” in the neighbouring country.
Bangladesh polls LIVE: PM Modi says ‘looking forward’ to working with Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh polls LIVE: While congratulating Tarique Rahman for his victory in Bangladesh elections held on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is “looking forward” to working with Tarique Rahman.