LIVE: India watches closely as Tarique Rahman's BNP heads to landslide victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rahman on his victory and extended India's support for “a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh”.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,” he added.

Bangladesh elections | Key points

-Bangladesh polls were held on Thursday more than a year after the deadly 2024 uprising which saw hundreds of people dead, thousands of them injured and eventually led to the resignation and ouster of Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since in exile.

-In the Bangladesh polls 2026, Sheikh Hasina's party Awami League was banned from participating.

-Shiekh Hasina criticised the general elections held in Bangladesh and warned that if elections ae not inclusive, free and fair, it could lead to long-term instability in the nation.

-“Each time political participation is denied to a significant portion of the population, it deepens resentment, delegitimises institutions and creates the conditions for future instability," she wrote in a letter to the news agency Associated Press. "A government born of exclusion cannot unite a divided nation,” Hasina added.

-As BNP marches towards victory in Bangladesh, it is key to note that ahead of the polls, the party continued its attack on India over Sheikh Hasina's continued stay in New Delhi. It also demanded that she be returned to face charges at home.