e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / India in global initiative to share info on integrating science in coronavirus response

India in global initiative to share info on integrating science in coronavirus response

The countries under the initiative also agreed to make available timely data and publications for addressing emerging infectious disease outbreaks.

india Updated: Mar 13, 2020 08:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Medical workers at Kaiser Permanente French Campus test a patient for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at a drive-thru testing facility in San Francisco, California on March 12, 2020.
Medical workers at Kaiser Permanente French Campus test a patient for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at a drive-thru testing facility in San Francisco, California on March 12, 2020. (AFP)
         

India is part of a US-led global initiative to share information on integrating science into coronavirus response, according to a White House statement.

Besides the US and India, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea are part of the initiative.

The second conference call by the science ministers and chief advisors of these countries was held on Wednesday and it was convened by the Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr Kelvin Droegemeier.

“Following the first (conference) call last week, we’ll continue ongoing frequent scientific diplomacy,” the White House said in the statement.

During the second conference call, participants supported efforts to make available COVID-19 (coronavirus diseases) relevant peer-reviewed publications, data, and related research in PubMed Central and other publicly accessible repositories immediately.

The countries under the initiative also agreed to make available timely data and publications for addressing emerging infectious disease outbreaks.

Noting that artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to organise and synthesise certain data and information to expedite this process, the participants asserted that to ensure accessibility, ideally, data should be disseminated in machine and human readable formats, with broad rights for re-use and secondary analyses.

According to the White House, AI tools and analyses should also be made publicly available in a timely manner, the participants said.

Science leaders discussed opportunities to promote and strengthen common data repositories, such as the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), the White House said.

Participants discussed responses to their stages of disease management and updated the group on cases from their countries.

“Each of us has an important role and obligation to play in addressing the global outbreak of COVID-19,” Droegemeier, who is also a member of President Donald Trump’s Task Force on Coronavirus, said. He said that “as chief science advisors, we have a firm understanding as to how critical it is for public health to bring the best available science and data to the forefront to assist in the development of solutions.” This series of international collaboration efforts on science has led to actions on data sharing, access to COVID-19-related data and publications, and global unification for the health and safety, Droegemeier said.

“From this international dialogue, the United States can build on the whole-of-government approach being led by Vice President Mike Pence and the great work of the Trump administration,” he said.

tags
top news
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran to be quarantined in Jaisalmer
Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran to be quarantined in Jaisalmer
Have joined BJP to serve the people, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Have joined BJP to serve the people, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
India’s factory output up in January, February retail inflation eases
India’s factory output up in January, February retail inflation eases
Unnao minor’s autopsy highlights brutal assault
Unnao minor’s autopsy highlights brutal assault
LIVE| South Korea releases 177 fully cured coronavirus patients
LIVE| South Korea releases 177 fully cured coronavirus patients
As govt suspends visas, airlines look at lean summer amid coronavirus outbreak
As govt suspends visas, airlines look at lean summer amid coronavirus outbreak
Fans barred from Australia-New Zealand cricket series over coronavirus scare
Fans barred from Australia-New Zealand cricket series over coronavirus scare
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news