Home / India News / India records 5,874 new Covid cases, 18% lesser than yesterday; active infections dip to 49,015

India records 5,874 new Covid cases, 18% lesser than yesterday; active infections dip to 49,015

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2023 09:40 AM IST

Health ministry said 3,167 people have been vaccinated in one day.

India recorded an 18% dip in fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday than yesterday at 5,874. According to Union health ministry, the total number of active cases in the country has also gone down to 49,015 with 4,43,64,841 recoveries. However, 25 deaths have also been reported in one day lodging the total number of fatalities to 5,31,533.

India records 5,874 fresh Covid-19 cases.(HT)
India records 5,874 fresh Covid-19 cases.(HT)

On Saturday, 7,171 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported with active caseload of 51,314. A total of 40 deaths were reported yesterday.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
covid-19
covid-19
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out