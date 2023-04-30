India records 5,874 new Covid cases, 18% lesser than yesterday; active infections dip to 49,015

India recorded an 18% dip in fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday than yesterday at 5,874. According to Union health ministry, the total number of active cases in the country has also gone down to 49,015 with 4,43,64,841 recoveries. However, 25 deaths have also been reported in one day lodging the total number of fatalities to 5,31,533.

