India rejects ‘unwarranted’ references to J&K in China-Pak joint statement

New Delhi: India on Tuesday rejected “unwarranted references” to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in a Pakistan-China joint statement, saying the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will always be “integral and inalienable parts” of the country. A view of the Lal Chowk amid rainfall, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (ANI)

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to media queries regarding references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the China-Pakistan joint statement by saying: “India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan.”

India’s position is “consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same”, Jaiswal said.

In the context of the so-called “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects”, some of which are in India’s sovereign territory, Jaiswal said: “We resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan’s illegal and forcible occupation of these territories, impinging on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times.”

The Indian side said it had also seen “references to the so-called ‘trans-boundary water resources cooperation’ between China and Pakistan” and said that as the two countries “do not share any boundary, the question of so-called ‘trans-boundary water resources cooperation’ does not arise”.

India has never recognised the so-called 1963 boundary agreement between Pakistan and China, Jaiswal said.