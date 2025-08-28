India releases 3 joint doctrines for armed forces

India on Wednesday released three joint doctrines, including one for Special Forces (SF) operations, in what is being seen as a needed boost for the ongoing drive for jointness and integration of the armed forces as they take steps towards theaterisation. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan addresses the gathering during Ran Samvad 2025 at the Army War College. (ANI)

The joint doctrine for SF operations, released by chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan at the Ran Samwad military conclave, seeks to enhance common understanding, terminologies and basic procedures, paving the way for greater interoperability and synergy among the commandos of the three services (the army’s Para-SF, the navy’s Marine Commandos and IAF’s Garuds).

Chauhan released another joint doctrine for airborne and heliborne operations, and defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the doctrine for multi domain operations , putting the spotlight on the steps being taken towards jointness, which is an essential prerequisite to the creation of theatre commands.

The doctrine for SF operations covers a raft of subjects including joint training, future weapon profile, operational imperatives, and issues related to command, control and planning.

“To minimise duplication and enhance effectiveness, SF may be trained jointly on advanced skills. Existing Special Forces Training Schools of the three services need to be upgraded to Joint Service Training Institutes (JSTIs), each being a Centre of Excellence for a specific core competency. This can be done without transferring the command and control from lead service and by optimising existing infrastructure with assets and resources from all the services,” reads an excerpt from the doctrine.

Focus areas include training of SF and crew of platforms/assets (including aircraft and submarines) for insertion and extraction by night, in adverse weather, using night vision and other conventional methods; joint training of SF on electronic warfare assets of the three services, and training for terminal guidance of precision guided munitions launched from air, long-range artillery and NGFS (naval gun fire support).

SF provide support and punch to the field formations, and are employed under the command and control of regional commands. “When employed for joint operations, SF can be employed through Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS)/envisaged integrated structures,” the doctrine reads.

“When employed jointly, SF must have a high level of interoperability by way of common standard operating procedures, joint training and common means of communication. Joint training of Para (SF), MARCOS (marine commandos) and IAF SF Garud is vital for maintaining highly capable, adaptable and interoperable SF to address complex security challenges.”

In his foreword to the doctrine, Chauhan writes, “This doctrine articulates a unified philosophy encompassing principles, capabilities and employment strategies for SF across land, maritime and air domains. It is envisaged as a foundational reference to facilitate joint planning, execution and capacity building for Special Forces in consonance with emerging roles and missions of the 21st century.”

In the coming decade, a range of potentially revolutionary technologies and novel uses could change the character of Special Operations, the doctrine says. Advancements in weapon systems, new technologies and the methods for employing these weapons and equipment will revolutionise the battlefield, it adds.

“In the current and future battlefield milieu, the success of airborne/heliborne operations will hinge on the integration of advanced technologies, joint services cooperation and comprehensive training to facilitate technological absorption and synergy of tactics, techniques and procedures,” says the second doctrine.

“The principles and guidelines outlined in this document will ensure that India’s airborne/heliborne forces remain a credible and responsive element of our national military power, capable of decisive action across the full spectrum of military operations, from peacetime military engagement to high intensity conflicts,” Chauhan writes in his foreword to the doctrine.

The joint doctrine for multi domain operations charts the way forward for integrated and synergised employment of the armed forces across land, sea, air, space and cyber cognitive domains, strengthening jointness and future readiness, the defence ministry said.

The multi domain operations construct has the potential to create a resilient, responsive and agile force structure, capable of leveraging significantly augmented military power that actively accompanies the warfighter into the tactical battle area while empowering the decision makers in the operation centres, Chauhan writes in his foreword to the third doctrine.

“This document is the first step by the Indian armed forces to define and understand this new way of conducting operations. It broadly conceptualises how the three services will organise, plan and fight, to defeat the adversary in any domain, at any level of war.”