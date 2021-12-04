India reports 8,603 new Covid-19 cases, 415 deaths in 24 hours, active cases below 100,000 for 4th day

India on Saturday saw its daily Covid-19 caseload fall marginally after 8,603 new cases were reported from across the country. Also 415 more people succumbed to their infections in the last 24 hours. With this, the total confirmed cases reached 34,624,360 and the death toll climbed to 470,530, the Union health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard showed.

The active caseload virtually remained at the same level as earlier after it fell by only two cases and stood at 99,974. It went below the 100,000-mark on December 1 and has remained so for the fourth straight day.

“Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.29%; Lowest since March 2020,” the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 8,190 people recovered from the illness in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries so far to 34,053,856 with a recovery rate of 98.35%.

Also read | Omicron variant: What we know so far on cases in India and vaccine efficacy

With 1,252,596 samples tested for the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the total samples tested so far stood at 646,026,786, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of doses administered under the country’s immunisation drive crossed the 1.26-billion mark – 1,265,344,975 doses administered as of 8am – according to the latest data. Also, more than 213 million doses of the vaccine remain unutilised with states and Union territories, the ministry said.

“More than 138 crore (1,38,95,38,030) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 21.38 Cr (21,38,89,971) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” it said in a statement.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, said that the Centre is taking measures to tackle the new Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant. Regarding booster doses and vaccination of children, he said that the Centre would only go by scientific advice.