e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said sectors such as gems, textiles and agriculture have pushed for a trade pact with the EU.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:43 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi
Piyush Goyal said India had put forward “strong demands” on services, investments leading to the prolonged negotiations for the RCEP. Image used for representation
Piyush Goyal said India had put forward “strong demands” on services, investments leading to the prolonged negotiations for the RCEP. Image used for representation(Kunal Patil/HT photo)
         

India should hold talks with the European Union for a free trade agreement, the government said on Tuesday, a day after it refused to join a China-backed regional trade pact for fear of a flood of cheap Chinese imports.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said sectors such as gems, textiles and agriculture have pushed for a trade pact with the EU. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also called for talks to restart to finalise an agreement.

“We should engage in a FTA with the EU,” Goyal told a news conference where he explained the reasons for not joining the Regional Cooperative Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that 15 nations concluded on Monday.

Goyal said India had put forward “strong demands” on services, investments leading to the prolonged negotiations for the RCEP, which includes the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, besides China.

tags
top news
As Delhi cops refuse to end protest, Centre steps in with a request to court
As Delhi cops refuse to end protest, Centre steps in with a request to court
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News