India sets new record, administers over 1 crore jabs thrice in 11 days

India on Monday crossed the milestone of vaccinating more than 1 crore individuals, a feat the nation achieved thrice in the last eleven days. India administered 10,576,296 vaccines on Monday at the time of writing this report.

With Monday’s vaccination tally, India has now vaccinated at least 69.72 crore people, out of which, 53.43 crore people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one dose and 16.29 crore people have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

India administered more than 1 crore vaccines first on August 27 when 10,064,032 people got the shots. India’s health workers helped break this record once again when the nation recorded 1.09 crore vaccinated on August 31.

The Prime Minister while addressing a virtual gathering earlier in the day said that the nation is administering a record 1.25 crore Covid-19 vaccine shots. PM Modi stressed that this figure is larger than the entire population of several nations.

“India is creating a record by administering 1.25 crore vaccines every day. The number of vaccines administered in a single day by India is more than the entire population of several countries,” PM Modi said. He also lauded efforts undertaken by health workers and the nation’s Covid-19 warriors.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a series of tweets congratulated PM Modi for leading the fight against Covid-19. “September has started on a high note as India touches 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the world's largest vaccination drive is scaling massive heights,” Mandaviya said.

India’s health ministry as well as Union leaders and chief ministers of various states, however, have asked citizens to not abandon Covid-19 preventative measures ahead of the upcoming festive season. The health ministry has warned against mass gatherings and has also asked fully vaccinated citizens to participate in festivities, while strictly adhering to Covid-19 preventative measures.