e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 17, 2019

India successfully test-fires air-to-air missile Astra

A defence official said as part of the trial, the live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of the first indigenous air-to-air missile.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
India’s indigenously designed air-to-air missile Astra was successfully test-fired from the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.
India’s indigenously designed air-to-air missile Astra was successfully test-fired from the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.(Ministry of Defence/Twitter)
         

India’s indigenously designed air-to-air missile Astra was successfully test-fired from the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.

The beyond-visual-range missile was launched from Sukhoi-30 MKI as a part of user trials.

A defence official said as part of the trial, the live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of the first indigenous air-to-air missile.

“The mission profile was executed in a text book manner,” said an official.

Various radars, electro-optical tracking system and sensors tracked the missile and confirmed its engagement with the target.

Astra has been designed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), the premier research and development organisation of the armed forces in the country.

The Astra is capable of engaging targets of different ranges and altitudes including long-range as well as short-range targets.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 16:26 IST

tags
trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionPM Modi 69th BirthdayMann Bairagi posterXiaomi Event 2020PM Narendra ModiAngad BediPriyanka ChopraUnbelievable reviewLIC AssistantOPPO Reno AceJEE 2020Vishwakarma PujaKatrina KaifXiaomi Mi TVIndia vs South Africa
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss