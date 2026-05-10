India successfully tests Agni-5 MIRV missile with 5,000 km range, multi-warhead capability; 5 key facts

India has successfully test-fired an advanced Agni missile equipped with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targeted Re-entry Vehicle) capability, enabling it to strike multiple targets simultaneously—a milestone that places the country among an elite group of global powers. India has successfully test-fired an advanced Agni missile equipped with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targeted Re-entry Vehicle) capability. (X/@DefenceMinIndia)

According to the defence ministry, the trial was conducted on May 8 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island. The missile was tested with multiple payloads aimed at different targets spread across a wide geographical area in the Indian Ocean region, successfully meeting all mission objectives.

Also Read | India tests Agni-5 missile capable of multiple nuclear strikes

Below are 5 things to know about the advanced Agni missile: 1. The advanced Agni-5 missile is equipped with MIRV (multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle) technology, the defence ministry said. The capability allows a single missile to deploy multiple nuclear warheads against targets spread across hundreds of kilometres. Agni-5 missile has a range of up to 5,000 km. The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed.

2. MIRV technology enables one missile to release several warheads, each guided to a separate target. While there is no official confirmation, experts estimate the Agni-5 MIRV variant can carry four to five warheads.

3. The latest test, conducted on Friday over the Indian Ocean region, saw multiple payloads successfully hit targets across a wide area, meeting all mission objectives.

4. The system features indigenous avionics and high-accuracy sensors. Notably, a woman scientist from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) led the 2024 test, alongside other women scientists.

5. India first tested the MIRV-enabled Agni-5 in March 2024 under “Mission Divyastra,” announced by Narendra Modi, placing the country among a select group with MIRV capabilities, including the US, UK, France, Russia and China.

Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Indian Army and industry partners on the successful missile flight test. Developed by DRDO with industry support, the trial was witnessed by senior scientists and Army personnel, the ministry said.

The sea-based missile test aimed to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat, placing India among a select group of nations with such advanced defensive capability.

(With inputs from PTI and HT's Rahul Singh)