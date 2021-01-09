IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India to chair 3 key UNSC committees
The Security Council has two committees on counterterrorism — 1267 deals with the UNSC sanctions regime, and the Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC) on capacity-building. (AFP)
The Security Council has two committees on counterterrorism — 1267 deals with the UNSC sanctions regime, and the Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC) on capacity-building. (AFP)
india news

India to chair 3 key UNSC committees

TS Tirumurti, India’s envoy to the UN, said the country was asked to chair three important subsidiary bodies of the Security Council – the Taliban sanctions committee, the counter-terrorism committee and the Libya sanctions committee.
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:41 AM IST

India on Friday took a tacit swipe at Pakistan for backing cross-border terrorism as it announced it would be chairing three key UN sanctions committees, including the Taliban sanctions committee, during 2021-22.

TS Tirumurti, India’s envoy to the UN, said the country was asked to chair three important subsidiary bodies of the Security Council – the Taliban sanctions committee, the counter-terrorism committee and the Libya sanctions committee. The move follows India joining the Security Council as a non-permanent member for 2021-22.

India will chair the Taliban sanctions committee – also called the 1988 sanctions committee as it was formed through resolution number 1988 in 2011 by splitting the 1267 sanctions regime on al-Qaeda – amid growing concern worldwide at alarming levels of violence in Afghanistan that has been blamed on the Taliban.

“The Taliban sanctions committee...has always been a high priority for India, keeping in mind our strong interest and commitment to peace, security, development and progress of Afghanistan,” Tirumurti said in a video message.

Without naming Pakistan, he added: “Our chairing this committee at this juncture will help keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their sponsors threatening the peace process in Afghanistan. It has been our view that peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand.”

After a recent visit to Pakistan by a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, videos emerged of the group’s leaders visiting terror training camps on Pakistani soil and meeting injured fighters at a hospital in Karachi. One of the videos showed Baradar – the group’s main negotiator at peace talks in Doha – telling Taliban members that the group makes all decisions related to the negotiations after consulting its leadership and clerics’ council based in Pakistan.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India and Afghanistan are contiguous neighbours, and New Delhi, which has invested heavily in peace and development in the war-torn country, will support all efforts to usher in peace and stability there.

“Our position on the peace process has also been articulated. The peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. As an important stakeholder, we look forward to working towards a peaceful, prosperous, sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan,” he said.

Referring to the counter-terrorism committee, which will be chaired by India in 2022, Tirumurti noted the panel was formed in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York and that India had led it during its last stint as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during 2011-12.

“The chairing of this committee has special resonance of India, which has not only been in the forefront of fighting terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism, but has also been one of its biggest victims,” he said.

The Libya sanctions committee, also known as the 1970 sanctions committee, is a “very important subsidiary body” of the Security Council that implements a sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo, assets freeze, travel ban and measures to prevent illicit export of petroleum, Tirumurti said.

India will chair this committee at a “critical juncture, when there is international focus on Libya and on the peace process” in that country, he added.

Sameer Patil, fellow for international security studies at Gateway House, said India’s chairing the Taliban sanctions committee will make a difference as it will have the ability to set the agenda.

“One way we make a difference is agenda setting. Member states can only make representations and the country that is the chair sets the agenda. This allows you to discuss issues which may not have been discussed earlier. The chair can also take up unsolicited issues. That’s the single-most important aspect of being the chair – the members may disagree but the chair can make a point by bringing an issue to the table,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
unsc unsc on pakistan-based terrorist
app
Close
e-paper
"Farmers have been protesting for the last 40 days and 60 farmers have died. Prime Minister has not spoken a word condoling the demise of those farmers," Surjewala said. (PTI)
"Farmers have been protesting for the last 40 days and 60 farmers have died. Prime Minister has not spoken a word condoling the demise of those farmers," Surjewala said. (PTI)
india news

Farm laws: Congress to protest outside governor houses across country on Jan 15

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 07:05 PM IST
While addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged that government is playing the games of meetings instead of repealing "black laws".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leaders are yet to react to former judge Justice B Kemal Pasha’s suggestion of contesting the polls on a party ticket. (HT PHOTO).
Congress leaders are yet to react to former judge Justice B Kemal Pasha’s suggestion of contesting the polls on a party ticket. (HT PHOTO).
india news

‘Ready to contest polls if Cong offers seat in Ernakulam’: Ex Kerala HC judge

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:36 PM IST
  • Asked if the CPI(M) or the BJP offered him a seat instead, he said he won’t accept it since he was more inclined to the Congress ideology and fascinated by its role in the freedom movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Notably, state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has alleged that the state government “is not in favour of holding elections during the tenure of the present commissioner."(HT Photo)
Notably, state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has alleged that the state government “is not in favour of holding elections during the tenure of the present commissioner."(HT Photo)
india news

Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Here is everything you need to know about the Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections, scheduled to begin from February 5, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We are developing the capability in which scientists can go deep in the ocean beyond three kilometers and they can be there for almost 16 hours” Dr Harsh Vardhan said. In picture - new coastal research vehicle Sagar Anveshika.(ANI)
"We are developing the capability in which scientists can go deep in the ocean beyond three kilometers and they can be there for almost 16 hours” Dr Harsh Vardhan said. In picture - new coastal research vehicle Sagar Anveshika.(ANI)
india news

India developing capabilities for undertaking deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan said ‘Sagar Avneshika’ launched today can accommodate about 15-20 scientists for research purposes and has laboratories similar to research vessel ‘Sagar Thara’ for taking up scientific explorations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi had earlier chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country along with the preparedness of the states and Union territories for the vaccination drive.(ANI)
PM Modi had earlier chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country along with the preparedness of the states and Union territories for the vaccination drive.(ANI)
india news

'Landmark step': PM Modi after govt announces Covid-19 vaccination drive date

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 07:05 PM IST
On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) had granted approval for the Covid-19 vaccines of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Excise Policy got clearance of the UP Cabinet hours after five people died and 16 others hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.(Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
The Excise Policy got clearance of the UP Cabinet hours after five people died and 16 others hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.(Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
india news

UP's new excise policy aims 6,000 crore excess revenue next fiscal

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The approval was granted by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The cabinet meeting took place on Saturday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of Covid-19 vaccine delivery system in Guwahati on Friday. (AP)
A health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of Covid-19 vaccine delivery system in Guwahati on Friday. (AP)
india news

India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The announcement came even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation as well as the preparedness of states and Union Territories the vaccination drive on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda reaches out to farmers in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:19 PM IST
New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 on January 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A polling official checks the control unit of an electronic voting machine at a dispatch center before proceeding to his allotted station.(AP)
A polling official checks the control unit of an electronic voting machine at a dispatch center before proceeding to his allotted station.(AP)
india news

Bihar rural local body polls to be held in April-May: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Bihar has 8,378 gram panchayats, 534 panchayat samitis and 38 district boards in the state. There are 258,000 posts with 114,667 ward members each.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has registered over 10.43 million Covid-19 disease cases till now of which 150,798 people have lost their lives.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
India has registered over 10.43 million Covid-19 disease cases till now of which 150,798 people have lost their lives.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16 in India

By hindustantimes.com, Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the country along with the preparedness of the states and Union Territories (UTs) for the vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of health experts, from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare visit a bird flu-affected area at Karuvatta in Alappuzha district on Thursday.(PTI)
A team of health experts, from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare visit a bird flu-affected area at Karuvatta in Alappuzha district on Thursday.(PTI)
india news

No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan too on Friday had said there was no case of bird flu in Karnataka and that officials have been asked to be vigilant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the inauguration of 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2021 via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the inauguration of 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2021 via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi addresses 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Read full text here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
PM Modi said that the ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country is being discussed around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda addresses a press conference at the end of his two-day visit to West Bengal, on December 10, 2020. (PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda addresses a press conference at the end of his two-day visit to West Bengal, on December 10, 2020. (PTI)
india news

In Bengal, Nadda defends agri laws, reaches out to farmers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Nadda insisted the three farm laws will make farmers free. “These will enable farmers to set the price of their products and choose the buyer,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel guard outside the Bhandara district General Hospital after a fire broke out in its new born babies care unit in the wee hours, in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Saturday. (PTI Photo )
Police personnel guard outside the Bhandara district General Hospital after a fire broke out in its new born babies care unit in the wee hours, in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Saturday. (PTI Photo )
india news

Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:49 PM IST
The cause of the fire in the four-storey building is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit could have caused the tragedy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP