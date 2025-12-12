India tweaks business visa rules as Chinese applications surge after thaw in ties

New Delhi: India has tweaked visa rules to address the growing number of applications from Chinese nationals seeking short-term business visits without altering vetting procedures, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. A decision was also made to grant these visas within three to four weeks. (Representative photo)

After the two sides reached an understanding in October 2024 to end their military face-off in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and gradually began implementing measures to normalise ties, there was a rise in visa applications from Chinese nationals for purposes such as installing machinery at factories, the people said on condition of anonymity.

While such applicants were earlier issued employment visas or “E” visas, which are valid for six months or more, a decision was made to instead issue business visas or “B” visas, which are valid for shorter periods, the people said. A decision was also made to grant these visas within three to four weeks, they added.

The changes will apply to nationals of all countries, but the people noted that Chinese nationals will be the main beneficiaries as the largest number of such applications are being received from China.

All vetting procedures for Chinese nationals, in which the Union home ministry usually plays the lead role, remain in place, the people said. There is also a quota for the business visas to be granted to Chinese nationals, they added, declining to provide further details. This quota is understood to be set by the Union home ministry.

“The home ministry, the external affairs ministry and several agencies are involved in the vetting process and other decisions related to visas for Chinese nationals,” one of the people said.

India had virtually stopped issuing visas to Chinese nationals after the start of the standoff on the LAC in April–May 2020 and the brutal clash in Galwan Valley a few months later that killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops. It had also banned dozens of Chinese apps and virtually blocked Chinese investments in the country.

Earlier this year, the two sides agreed to revive the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, followed by the resumption of direct flights and the easing of tourist visas for Chinese nationals.

The Observer Research Foundation recently estimated that tougher scrutiny of Chinese business activity led to production losses of $15 billion over four years for Indian electronics manufacturers, which import key machinery from China to make mobile phones. With the gradual improvement in bilateral ties, many firms have applied for visas for Chinese experts to come and install specialised machinery imported from China.