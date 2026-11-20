India’s first indigenous vaccine against the H5N1 strain of bird flu in chickens was unveiled in Bhopal on Tuesday, with the ₹1-2-per-dose vaccine developed by scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) expected to strengthen disease prevention in the poultry sector and reduce economic losses.

The vaccine is expected to protect poultry farmers from losses caused by bird flu, which has affected chicken populations across India.

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Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare and rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the vaccine. Describing animal husbandry and poultry as vital pillars of the rural economy, Chouhan said livestock function as “moving ATMs” for farmers, providing a regular source of income alongside agriculture.

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“Animal husbandry contributes 14% to India’s GDP, while the poultry sector accounts for another 1 per cent. Foot-and-mouth disease causes average annual losses of ₹22,000 crore, Lumpy Skin Disease results in losses of ₹20,000 crore, Brucellosis accounts for ₹9,212 crore and Peste des Petits Ruminants, a disease affecting sheep and goats, causes losses of ₹4,683 crore. Together, these diseases have caused losses of approximately ₹56,000 crore to the country and its farmers. Indigenous vaccines are playing a crucial role in protecting livestock, safeguarding farmers’ incomes and reducing this economic burden,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The research team comprised Dr S Nagarajan, Dr Manoj Kumar, Dr C Tosh, Dr H.V. Murugkar, Dr Aniket Sanyal, Dr Senthil Kumar D., Dr Naveen Kumar and Dr Yogisharadhya R. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The research team comprised Dr S Nagarajan, Dr Manoj Kumar, Dr C Tosh, Dr H.V. Murugkar, Dr Aniket Sanyal, Dr Senthil Kumar D., Dr Naveen Kumar and Dr Yogisharadhya R. {{/usCountry}}

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A scientist at NIHSAD said, “The vaccine, priced at ₹1-2 per dose, is the world’s first vaccine against this particular variant of bird flu. It is expected to strengthen disease prevention in the poultry sector, protect the livelihoods of millions of poultry farmers and help reduce the enormous economic losses caused by animal diseases.”

Highlighting the efforts behind the breakthrough, Chouhan said the achievement belonged to the scientists and deserved recognition at the very place where the vaccine was developed.

The scientists worked under stringent biosafety protocols throughout the research period. As part of these measures, they had to undergo sanitisation procedures before and after leaving the laboratory, use nearly 120 litres of water daily for bathing, and refrain from keeping pets at home during the course of the research.

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The need for effective preventive measures against bird flu has grown over the years. India’s first bird flu outbreak was reported in Navapur, Maharashtra, in 2006, resulting in the death of nearly one million chickens. To contain the infection, lakhs of other birds were also culled and buried.

Since then, India has witnessed more than 500 bird flu outbreaks, causing significant damage to the poultry industry. Around nine lakh chickens died in 2021, while another two lakh birds have died this year. The disease also poses a risk of transmission to mammals and humans, making effective prevention and control measures particularly important.

Chouhan also announced the establishment of a new state-of-the-art laboratory in Bhopal at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore.

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Address the gathering, the minister took a swipe at Opposition leaders for allegedly questioning India’s constitutional institutions and scientific capabilities while speaking abroad. Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said those who travel overseas and criticise the country should take note of India’s achievements and growing scientific strength.

“The people who hold constitutional positions but question the Constitution abroad, undermine constitutional institutions and cast doubts on the contribution of India’s armed forces, scientists and hardworking citizens must look at the changing India of today,” he said.