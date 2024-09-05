 ‘India wants to create several Singapores’, says PM Modi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘India wants to create several Singapores’, says PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Sep 05, 2024 05:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Singapore an “important facilitator of India’s Act East policy”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India wanted to create ‘several Singapores’ of its own. During talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, the prime minister said Singapore “serves as an inspiration for every developing nation”.

“We also aim to create several Singapores within India. I am pleased that we are collaborating towards this goal. The ministerial roundtable we have established is a path-breaking mechanism,” PTI quoted Modi as saying.


ALSO READ: Singapore PM Lawrence Wong hosts PM Modi for private dinner ahead of talks

Congratulating Wong, who took oath as the new Singapore prime minister in May, Modi said,"This is our first meeting since you assumed the office as prime minister. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to you. I am confident that under the leadership of 4G, Singapore will achieve progress even more rapidly.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong signs a visitor's book, in Singapore.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong signs a visitor's book, in Singapore.(PTI)

ALSO READ: India, Singapore sign MoUs in semiconductors, digital tech as PM Modi meets his counterpart | Details

'Singapore an important facilitator of India's Act East Policy': Modi

Prime Minister Modi highlighted collaborative initiatives between two countries in the fields like skilling, digitalisation, mobility, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and AI, healthcare, sustainability and cybersecurity.

"Singapore is also an important facilitator of India’s Act East policy. Our shared belief in democratic values connects us. I am delighted to have the opportunity to visit Singapore at the beginning of my third term,” he added.

“Over the past 10 years, our trade has more than doubled. Mutual investment has increased almost threefold to cross USD 150 billion. Singapore was the first country with which we launched the UPI Person-to-Person payment facility," the prime minister said, as per PTI.

During the Business Leaders' Summit, Modi said,"We are going forward with predictable and progressive policies...There is political stability in India. We are moving ahead aggressively in the area of semiconductors. We are going to make a whole ecosystem in this sector...Startups are growing very fast in tier 2 & tier 3 cities in India."

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On