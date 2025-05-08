At least 100 terrorists killed in Indian strikes under Op Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday apprised leaders of political parties about the Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against terror camps in Pakistan saying that it is an “ongoing operation” and a separate presentation on the details of the exercise cannot be shared at the moment. Rajnath Singh was chairing the all party meeting in Parliament. (PTI photo)

Singh was chairing the all party meeting in Parliament that was called to brief leaders of major political parties about the operation that was carried out at nine places in Pakistan and PoK.

The defence minister said that at least 100 terrorists were killed in Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Rajnath is also learnt to have said India does not wish to escalate the situation, but if Pakistan does anything then we will not back down.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said all political parties expressed support for the government.

“He (Singh) told the leaders about the operation and what the government’s intent is. Other leaders also spoke and gave their suggestions and showed maturity. At a time when the country is facing a serious challenge, there is no scope for politics….” Rijiu said.

“The Raksha Mantri said today’s meeting shows we don’t do politics only for forming government but for building the nation”, Rijiju said.

Rijiju said the meeting was to build a broad consensus among parties.

Meanwhile, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be present at the meeting.

Senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also in attendance, said that the Congress party supports the government.

“... but said it would be nice if the government had agreed to their demand to have a special session of Parliament”, Gandhi said.