Operation Sindoor live updates: Centre's all-party meeting today; India on alert

Operation Sindoor live updates: The Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched precision strikes on terrorist infrastructures at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22. The mission, codenamed Operation Sindoor, lasted from 1.04am to 1.30am. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri, along with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, addressed a briefing on Operation Sindoor. ...Read More

Misri said it was essential to bring to justice the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam attack as there was “no demonstrable step” from Pakistan to act against terrorist infrastructure on territories controlled by it, even after a fortnight.

The nine terror camps targeted by Indian armed forces were in Muzaffarabad's Sawai Nala Camp and Syedna Belal Camp, Gulpur Camp, Abbas Camp, Barnala Camp, Sarjal Camp, Mehmoona Joya Camp, Markaz Taiba and Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur.

Shortly after the missile attacks, the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy artillery and mortar shelling on forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in J and Kashmir, killing at least 12 civilians and a soldier.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India". He added that the Pakistani armed forces “know very well how to deal with the enemy". Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif, however, said Islamabad is ready to "wrap up" tensions with New Delhi, if it de-escalates the situation.

At least 27 airports across northern India were closed for commercial flights until May 10, following India’s targeted strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir early on Wednesday. India also shut 25 international flight routes that allow aircraft to enter Indian airspace and overfly Pakistan.

Mock drills for effective civil defence and blackout exercises were held across several states and Union Territories.

The government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief them about the strike carried out by the armed forces targeting terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The meeting will begin at 11am.

Meanwhile, the armed forces' Operation Sindoor drew adulation from opposition leaders across party lines as they sent out a message of unity and expressed resolve to stand with the government on national security.

The Congress, Left parties, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) hailed the action in unison while asserting their wholehearted support to any step to cull terror.

List of sites hit in Operation Sindoor