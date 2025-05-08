Operation Sindoor live updates: Centre's all-party meeting today; India on alert
Operation Sindoor live updates: At least 12 civilians and a soldier have been killed in forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan Army resorted to heavy artillery and mortar shelling.
Operation Sindoor live updates: The Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched precision strikes on terrorist infrastructures at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22. The mission, codenamed Operation Sindoor, lasted from 1.04am to 1.30am. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri, along with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, addressed a briefing on Operation Sindoor. ...Read More
Misri said it was essential to bring to justice the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam attack as there was “no demonstrable step” from Pakistan to act against terrorist infrastructure on territories controlled by it, even after a fortnight.
The nine terror camps targeted by Indian armed forces were in Muzaffarabad's Sawai Nala Camp and Syedna Belal Camp, Gulpur Camp, Abbas Camp, Barnala Camp, Sarjal Camp, Mehmoona Joya Camp, Markaz Taiba and Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur.
Shortly after the missile attacks, the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy artillery and mortar shelling on forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in J and Kashmir, killing at least 12 civilians and a soldier.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India". He added that the Pakistani armed forces “know very well how to deal with the enemy". Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif, however, said Islamabad is ready to "wrap up" tensions with New Delhi, if it de-escalates the situation.
More on Operation Sindoor
- At least 27 airports across northern India were closed for commercial flights until May 10, following India’s targeted strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir early on Wednesday. India also shut 25 international flight routes that allow aircraft to enter Indian airspace and overfly Pakistan.
- Mock drills for effective civil defence and blackout exercises were held across several states and Union Territories.
- The government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief them about the strike carried out by the armed forces targeting terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The meeting will begin at 11am.
- Meanwhile, the armed forces' Operation Sindoor drew adulation from opposition leaders across party lines as they sent out a message of unity and expressed resolve to stand with the government on national security.
- The Congress, Left parties, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) hailed the action in unison while asserting their wholehearted support to any step to cull terror.
List of sites hit in Operation Sindoor
- Bahawalpur, located around 100 Km from the International Boundary. It is the headquarters of the JeM.
- Muridke, located 30 km from the border opposite Samba. It is an LeT camp.
- Gulpur, 35 km from LoC in Poonch-Rajouri.
- LeT camp in Sawai, 30 km inside POK, Tangdhar Sector.
- Bilal Camp, a JeM launchpad.
- LeT Kotli camp, 15 km from LoC opposite Rajouri.
- Barnala camp, 10 km from LoC opposite Rajouri.
- Sarjal camp, JeM camp about 8 km from IB opposite Samba-Kathua.
- Mehmoona camp, 15 km from IB, near Sialkot, HM training camp.
Operation Sindoor live updates: Pakistan closes airspace for commercial flights at Lahore, Islamabad airports
Operation Sindoor live updates: Pakistan has closed its airspace for all commercial flights at its major airports in Lahore and Islamabad late Wednesday night. The airport in Karachi, however, remains operational.
Operation Sindoor live updates: Schools shut in Jodhpur
Operation Sindoor live updates: The Jodhpur administration has announced that all private, government schools and Anganwadis will remain closed till further notice, ANI reports, citing an order by the district collector.
Operation Sindoor live updates: Buses kept ready for possible evacuation from Uri villages
Operation Sindoor live updates: The J&K administration has kept around 50 buses ready for the possible evacuation of villagers from areas around Uri, which are vulnerable to shelling from Pakistan.
Operation Sindoor live updates: Donald Trump offers to ‘help’ as India-Pakistan tensions peak
Operation Sindoor live updates: US President Donald Trump says that he wants India and Pakistan to stop attacking each other now. He also offered to 'help' the two countries work out their differences.
“It’s so terrible. My position is that I get along with both. I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop. And hopefully they can stop now, they’ve gone tit for tat. So hopefully, they can stop now. But I know both, we get along with both countries very well, good relationships with both, and I want to see it stop. And if I can do anything to help, I will be there”, Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.
Operation Sindoor live updates: Why India zeroed in on hubs of terror
Operation Sindoor live updates: India’s strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir were based on information about the continuing support being provided from these locations to terrorists in India, according to counter-terrorism officials.
Anti-India-terror outfits such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Hizbul Mujahideen, among others, have been receiving covert aid from the Pakistan Army and its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, in the form of systematically coordinated financial, logistics, doctrinal and military support besides direct combat training, they said.
Operation Sindoor live updates: Shelling by Pak troops in JK's Kupwara
Operation Sindoor live updates: Pakistani troops resorted to cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Thursday, PTI reports.
The Indian armed forces retaliated effectively against the unprovoked firing.
Operation Sindoor live updates: Blackout exercise again held in Amritsar
Operation Sindoor live updates: The district administration in Punjab's Amritsar started the blackout process again in the wee hours of Thursday, hours after the mock drill saw lights go out in the city.
According to a statement by the district public relations officer (DPRO), the blackout was purely out of ‘utmost caution’.
"Taking utmost caution, the Amritsar district administration has again started the blackout process. Please stay at home, do not panic, and do not gather outside your houses; keep the outside lights switched off," the statement quoted by ANI stated.
Operation Sindoor live updates: Centre's all-party meeting today
Operation Sindoor live updates: The Central government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief them about the strike carried out by the armed forces targeting terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The meeting will begin at 11am.