India Pakistan live updates: Air siren warning sounded in Chandigarh, residents asked to stay indoors

India-Pakistan live updates: People stand near damaged houses after shelling by Pakistani troops, in Gingle area of Uri in Baramulla district on May 9, 2025.

India-Pakistan live updates: The Indian Army on Friday said that it effectively repulsed multiple attacks, using drones and other munitions, by Pakistan along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8 and May 9. At least eight Pakistani missiles were intercepted at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia in the Jammu region as India’s S400 air defence system shot down hostile missiles at multiple places along the western border....Read More

Blackouts and sirens were activated across the Jammu region. Sirens were also heard in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla and Kupwara.

On Thursday, the Indian military had said it thwarted attempts by Pakistan forces to hit several military targets in 15 cities in the country’s north and west using missiles and drones, and targeted Pakistan’s air defence network at several locations in that country, with the one in Lahore being destroyed in the counter-attack.

The development came a day after India launched precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22. The mission was codenamed Operation Sindoor. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting on Thursday that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the operation.

