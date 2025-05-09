Jammu: Seven JeM infiltrators killed by BSF in Samba sector

Seven infiltrators, suspected to be from the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed in an operation by the border security force (BSF) last night while attempting to enter India through the Samba sector in Jammu, the force said in a statement. The BSF said it remains on high alert to thwart any attempts by terrorists to exploit the volatile situation.(Photo for representational purpose only)

During the operation, the BSF also inflicted extensive damage on a Pakistan Rangers border outpost, from where heavy gunfire was supporting the infiltrators.

“In Samba sector of Jammu Frontier BSF, in the intervening night of 8th and 9th of May 2025, an infiltration attempt by a big group of terrorists has been tried, which was detected by surveillance grid. This infiltration bid was supported by fire from Pak Rangers post Dhandhar. Alert troops of BSF, neutralised the infiltration bid, killing at least 7 terrorists and caused extensive damage to the Pak Post Dhandhar,” a BSF spokesperson said.

As part of Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces conducted strikes on JeM training grounds and hideouts in Pakistan

The coordinated and measured strikes on the terror camps were in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 25 tourists and one local pony guide.

The infiltration attempt by JeM terrorists, with support from Pakistan Rangers on Thursday night, coincided with attempted strikes at multiple locations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Jaisalmer by Pakistan.

“Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force,” a statement issued by the Indian Army said.