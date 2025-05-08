Punjab: After explosions heard at night, missile debris found in Amritsar village

Amid tension between India and Pakistan following the targeted strikes on terror camps and Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, panic gripped residents of Punjab’s border district of Amritsar on Wednesday night when they heard explosions and saw lights flashing in the sky followed by a power shutdown in the city. The shell of what appeared to be a missile was found in a field of Jethuwal village in Kathunangal area on the Amritsar-Batala road on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

On Thursday morning, metal debris and the shell of what appeared to be a missile, was found in a field of Jethuwal village in Kathunangal area on the Amritsar-Batala road. “The missile parts were found scattered at different places, including houses, in the village. Police have taken away the debris,” local resident Parkash Singh said.

Though there has been no official confirmation of the cause Wednesday night’s explosions and the nature of debris found so far, Amritsar, which is located 30km from the international border, is on high alert since the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22. Nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were targeted early on Wednesday.

As part of heightened security measures, Amritsar airport has been shut down since Wednesday morning until further notice.