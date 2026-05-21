India-Africa Forum Summit postponed over Ebola outbreak in Africa

India and the African Union on Thursday put off the India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS), which was to be held at the end of this month, in the aftermath of an ebola outbreak in parts of Africa. Following consultations between the two sides , they “agreed that it would be advisable to convene the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit at a later date”, a joint statement said.

Following consultations between the two sides , they “agreed that it would be advisable to convene the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit at a later date”, a joint statement said.

The Indian government and the African Union had been working closely on convening the India-Africa Forum Summit, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi during May 28–31.

“The two sides exchanged views on the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent, including through support to Africa CDC and relevant national institutions,” the joint statement said.

Recognising the importance of ensuring the full participation and engagement of African leaders and stakeholders, and “mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent”, consultations were held between the Indian government, the chairperson of the African Union and the African Union Commission regarding the holding of the summit and associated activities.

As of May 15, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has reported 246 suspected cases (individuals with symptoms compatible with Ebola but not confirmed by laboratory testing) and 80 deaths, mainly in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

⁠India reaffirmed its solidarity with the peoples and governments of African states and expressed its readiness to contribute to Africa CDC-led efforts to address the health situation, in line with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response, the joint statement said.

New dates for the India-Africa Forum Summit and associated meetings will be finalised through mutual consultations.

“India and Africa reaffirmed their longstanding partnership founded on solidarity, mutual respect, South-South cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, development, prosperity, and the well-being of their peoples,” the joint statement said.