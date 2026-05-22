Energy security, Viksit Bharat in focus at PM Modi's over 4 hours-long meeting with council of ministers

Reiterating his earlier direction to dispense with the red-tape and ensure transparency in the government’s functioning, the PM told the council of ministers to ensure that work was not stalled and delivery remained quick, said the people cited above.

This was the first such meeting in almost a year.

Modi reviewed the work of nine key sectors, including the economy, agriculture, labour, and the energy sector as India continues to battle challenges due to the war in West Asia . According to the people cited above, the PM pointed out a need to look for fuel alternatives such as biogas and other renewable energy sources in the wake of the deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz and the consequent disruption in the supply of oil, gas and other essentials.

The meeting – which ran for more than four hours – was attended by cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge and other ministers of state to assess the implementation of various policies and programmes ahead of the second anniversary of Modi’s third term on June 9.

The call for Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047 is not just a slogan but the government’s commitment and therefore the focus of the administration should be on reforms and delivery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his council of ministers on Thursday in a rare meeting that also focussed on steps to mitigate energy disruptions due to the West Asia war, people aware of developments said.

“The PM said that files should not linger from table to table and the processes should be simplified. He also mentioned that details about the government’s accomplishments during the past 12 years should be adequately disseminated and that the feedback mechanism should also be sharpened,” said one person privy to the details.

The meeting – which came amid speculation of a cabinet rejig and changes in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organisational setup – saw presentations made on nine key sectors, including power, agriculture, labour, foreign affairs, infrastructure, trade and commerce and corporate affairs.

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At the meeting, the ministers congratulated the PM for his successful five-nation visit, said the people cited above.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar made a separate presentation on the PM’s tour, said a second person aware of the details. The PM is learnt to have asked the ministers to ensure quick implementation of central schemes, which are lagging in some states, and closely monitor their progress.

“He said it is time to look at the targets set for accomplishments of newer goals and the government cannot rest on its laurels and past wins,” said the second person.

Cabinet secretary TV Somanathan gave a presentation on overall government reform initiatives and other people centric measures. Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba also gave a presentation.

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Modi repeatedly told the ministers that their aim and objective should always be in bringing comfort to the people’s lives and there should be “ease of living” for people. Modi also said that there should not be any interference in the people’s lives in any way, the people cited above said. He said this is the time to look forward, not dwell on what has been done in the past, the people added.

The meeting came at a time when the Opposition is looking to corner the government on the state of the economy, rising unemployment rates, agrarian crisis and rising prices of essentials and fuel.

The government has blamed the crisis on international challenges brought on by the conflict in West Asia. Earlier this month, the PM urged people to show fiscal discipline by cutting down fuel and cooking gas consumption, limiting their spending on the purchase of gold and reducing non-essential overseas travel. Following his advice, government departments have already announced work from home on select days and reduced the size of official convoys.