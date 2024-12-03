Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India-China relations have progressed: S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2024 02:42 PM IST

S Jaishankar said that recent military and diplomatic talks with China have resolved border issues, including the patrolling agreement for areas along the LAC.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that India-China relations have improved, emphasising government's commitment to engaging with China.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

He also said that recent military and diplomatic talks have resolved border issues, including the October patrolling agreement for areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

The external affairs minister informed the House that India-China relations have been abnormal since 2020, following the disruption of peace and tranquillity in border areas due to Chinese actions.

“It is to credit of our forces that despite logistical challenges and Covid, they countered Chinese troops rapidly,” said the minister.

Recent developments, reflecting ongoing diplomatic engagements, have set India-China ties on a path of improvement, Jaishankar said. He added that India remains committed to engaging with China to establish a fair and mutually acceptable framework for boundary resolution.

“In the coming days, we will discuss both de-escalation and effective management of activities in the border areas. The conclusion of the disengagement phase now enables us to focus on other aspects of our bilateral engagement,” said Jaishankar.

This is a developing story. Check more updates

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On