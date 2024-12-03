India-China relations have progressed: S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that India-China relations have improved, emphasising government's commitment to engaging with China. External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

He also said that recent military and diplomatic talks have resolved border issues, including the October patrolling agreement for areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

The external affairs minister informed the House that India-China relations have been abnormal since 2020, following the disruption of peace and tranquillity in border areas due to Chinese actions.

“It is to credit of our forces that despite logistical challenges and Covid, they countered Chinese troops rapidly,” said the minister.

Recent developments, reflecting ongoing diplomatic engagements, have set India-China ties on a path of improvement, Jaishankar said. He added that India remains committed to engaging with China to establish a fair and mutually acceptable framework for boundary resolution.

“In the coming days, we will discuss both de-escalation and effective management of activities in the border areas. The conclusion of the disengagement phase now enables us to focus on other aspects of our bilateral engagement,” said Jaishankar.

