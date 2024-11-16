HTLS 2024: Jaishankar says LAC disengagement must lead to de-escalation

The latest disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is only part of a process that must lead to de-escalation and resolution of other issues linked to the bilateral relationship, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. External affairs minister S Jaishankar said India and China, both countries with large populations and a civilisational history, are on the upswing (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

It is reasonable to expect the disengagement will lead to “some improvement” in the bilateral ties, though it will be crucial to ensure equilibrium or stability in what is currently a complicated relationship, Jaishankar said at the 22nd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

“I see disengagement as disengagement. Nothing more, nothing less. If you look at our current situation with China, we have an issue where our troops are uncomfortably close along the Line of Actual Control, which required us to disengage,” Jaishankar said while responding to a question from HT’s editor-in-chief R Sukumar on whether the disengagement amounted to the start of a strategic reset.

The understanding between India and China on October 21 was the last of the disengagement agreements. “So that with its implementation, the disengagement part of the problem is at rest,” he said.

“After this, there is the de-escalation, which means the massing of troops along the LAC and all the associated developments with that. And linked with that are the other aspects of the relationship. So, at this moment, frankly, we are focused on the disengagement.”

Following the disengagement, he said, “It’s a reasonable supposition that there will be some improvement in the ties”. Asked if this was cause for optimism, he replied: “Perhaps the current situation doesn’t necessarily warrant that at this time.”

Responding to another question on whether the economic and security arms of the government have differing views on China in the context of the Economic Survey 2024 that called for greater economic engagement with Beijing, Jaishankar said different ministries could have varying points of view.

“I think an accurate way of looking at it is that in every government, different ministries have different responsibilities, and flowing from that responsibility, they have a point of view. You refer to an Economic Survey. In effect, there would be a national security survey which you may not see in public, which would have a national security point of view,” he said.

The external affairs ministry is “an integrator of all points of view” and takes an overall balanced approach. “If somebody has a point of view, then we look at that point of view. We don’t say you can’t have that point of view, but a point of view at the end of the day is not a policy decision,” he added.

India and China, both countries with large populations and a civilisational history, are on the upswing, he said. They are also located next to each other, which makes the management of changes more complex. “So how do you get a sort of equilibrium or stability when two big countries are changing so profoundly next to each other?” he said.

This is not easy since the societies, politics, economics, and mindsets of India and China are very different, he said. “You have to factor all this in, in making an approach and that is why it’s such a complicated relationship,” he added.